Ravi Kishan has a new admirer in Bollywood. This time, it is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo was in awe of Ravi Kishan after his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with Akshay Kumar. Fans loved the banter between Ravi and Akshay, and most of all, Kareena loved the way Kishan showed Kumar his hook step.
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ravi Kishan's appearance in KWK9
Kareena took to the comments section of Karan Johar's latest post on Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar's KWK9 Episode 7. He had written, "A riot and a half, this episode! Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 7, now streaming only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar".
Ravi and Akshay featured on Karan's latest Instagram carousel post. Kareena could not stop writing, "Ravi Kishan fan bro". Netizens could not agree much and called it the best episode of the season. A fan wrote, Tell me you are obsessed with Ravi Kishan without telling me you are obsessed with Ravi Kishan." Other fans could not stop dropping heart and fire emojis.
In the episode, Ravi Kishan also spoke about the challenges he faced in the entertainment industry. Kishan called himself "Bihar ka Brad Pitt" and mentioned how he "crawled" his way to stardom. Kishan's appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 9 was loved by his sea of fans.
Ravi Kishan taught Akshay Kumar his signature hook step
When the promo of Koffee With Karan 9 episode featuring Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar was released, Kishan was seen teaching Akshay his signature dance step. It included a smooth swag movement where one leg was over the other while dancing and walking. The actor has performed the hook step at many public events, even in front of the paps.
Kishan's step on the song Main Teri Queen Aave has been a viral hit among the Gen Z audience. Earlier, in a media interaction reported by MensXp.com, Kishan credited the youth for his newfound fame on social media. He thanked them for making him the internet's 'National Crush' and said their memes, posts, and reactions helped him build a new digital audience.
On the work front, Ravi Kishan was best known for his work in Mirzapur, where fans' favourite characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Guddu Pandit were seen.