Ravi Kishan has a new admirer in Bollywood. This time, it is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo was in awe of Ravi Kishan after his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with Akshay Kumar. Fans loved the banter between Ravi and Akshay, and most of all, Kareena loved the way Kishan showed Kumar his hook step.