Akshay Explains Why He Does So Many Films

Akshay admitted to being cheated out of money early in his career, though he joked that unlike Ravi, he didn't back down. He resorted to intimidation and sold off off a producer’s electronics to recover his dues. That pragmatic grit framed a candid defence of Akshay’s much-debated fixity of eight-hour shift. When Johar pressed him on the public perception, asking why he doesn't just make "one great film at a time," instead of doing several in a year, Akshay shot back, "Why will I not work more?" He took the example of Ravi himself, who kept working in Bhojpuri cinema instead of giving up after initial invisibility in Bollywood.