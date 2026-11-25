Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan were the latest guests on Koffee With Karan.
Karan Johar's iconic celebrity talk show is in its ninth and final season.
Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan opened up on their careers, friendship and surviving a fickle industry.
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan delivered one of the show’s most unexpectedly disarming pairings yet, bringing together Bollywood veteran Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri cinema icon-turned-pan-India scene-stealer Ravi Kishan. The two have known each other since the 1990s, having worked together on several films as well. The couch crackled with raw candor, physical comedy, and mutual admiration. Karan revealed at the outset that it was actually Akshay who suggested sharing the couch with Ravi, dubbed "Bihar’s Brad Pitt" and the undisputed "king of virality", specifically because of the actor's unfiltered honesty.
Karan steered the conversation toward the duo’s maiden big-screen collaboration, Zakhmi Dil (1994). Ravi traced their history back even further, recalling that following an initial encounter at his father’s cowshed, the two reunited at a dubbing studio inside Mumbai’s Heera Panna shopping arcade while voice work was underway for Raj Sippy’s Saugandh (1991).
The episode was a testament to the long industry hustle the actors have made over decades, their persistence. While Akshay opened up on weathering 36 years of being in an industry where there's no predictable mantra of success, Ravi reflected on his newfound fame and his immense popularity with Gen-Z.
Akshay Explains Why He Does So Many Films
Akshay admitted to being cheated out of money early in his career, though he joked that unlike Ravi, he didn't back down. He resorted to intimidation and sold off off a producer’s electronics to recover his dues. That pragmatic grit framed a candid defence of Akshay’s much-debated fixity of eight-hour shift. When Johar pressed him on the public perception, asking why he doesn't just make "one great film at a time," instead of doing several in a year, Akshay shot back, "Why will I not work more?" He took the example of Ravi himself, who kept working in Bhojpuri cinema instead of giving up after initial invisibility in Bollywood.
Akshay also cheekily wondered out loud, "I don’t understand this. When a producer’s film is a hit, he doesn’t pay you any extra money. But when it doesn’t work, I don’t understand why they deduct your money."
Ravi Kishan Confesses Being Cheated Out Of Remuneration
Ravi recounted a painful financial betrayal during the making of the Kajol-starrer Udhaar Ki Zindagi, when a producer reneged on a promised ₹1.8 lakh fee and handed him a meagre ₹8,000 instead. Desperate to send funds home as pledged to his father to reclaim mortgaged ancestral land in his village, Ravi found himself cornered into sacrificing his pay cheque just to protect his screen presence.
“I went to the producer to ask for the money, and he told me he would pay after the dubbing. Once I completed the dubbing, I met him again and asked for the payment. I told him the film was looking good and reminded him… I had promised my father I would send the money.
He asked, ‘What money?’ He then threatened to cut my role if he paid me. I told him not to give me the money but to let my role remain as it was,” Ravi shared. Heartbroken, he drove straight to Mumbai’s Bandstand on his motorcycle to grieve in private: “I wore my helmet and went there crying. I stood there, looking up.”
Akshay Clarifies His Eight-Hour Shift
Calling himself a "producer’s man", a sentiment Johar echoed by praising him as a "pillar that stands through every storm" and the only superstar consistently backing debut directors, Akshay clarified why he stresses a strict eight-hour shift. He conserves his energy. On set, he is present 100 percent, without ever retreating into his vanity van. Ravi backed him up, praising the commitment he has seen in him during work. Akshay even cited Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise as benchmarks for wrapping planned shoots within 90 days. Akshay also confessed big directors don't cast him.
Ravi Kishan On His Journey: "I've Crawled And I've Reached"
A later admission by Karan revealed that it was Akshay who suggested the Koffee With Karan combination with Ravi. Akshay egged Ravi to share his emotional side. Growing up in a traditional household where his priest-and-dairyman father expected him to pursue a government job or the family business, Kishan faced violent backlash in the 1990s for chasing a career in the performing arts. After catching a young Kishan dressed in a saree for an amateur Ram Leela performance, his enraged father thrashed him, deriding him as a "dancer" and even threatening to kill him out of fear that he would become a family stigma. Kishan’s mother helped him flee home. Reflecting on the sheer grit required to survive those formative years, Kishan poignantly summed his journey, “People walk and come up in life. I've crawled and I've reached."
Ravi On Being Called "Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty”
Ravi also reflected on how his early adoration for Mithun Chakraborty shaped his look and screen mannerisms—growing out his hair, mimicking the veteran’s signature swagger, and even approaching Chakraborty to ask the secret behind his distinctive walk. However, that devotion initially earned him dismissive jeers from onlookers, who mocked his arrival in the industry as the "poor man’s Mithun."
The Highlight Of Ravi-Akshay Episode
The undeniable comedic peak came when Ravi taught Akshay his viral dance moves before the duo tackled an acting prompt, switching seamlessly from "cool urban" to "drunk desi" improvisations role-playing as a couple that left the set in splits. In the rapid-fire round, Ravi confessed he wanted to steal Akshay’s 4 AM wake-up discipline, declared his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and admitted he’d rather avoid running into rival Manoj Tiwari at a Bhojpuri premiere.
Though Akshay swept both Koffee hampers, he graciously handed his prize over to first-timer Ravi, marking an episode that was all about sincere brotherhood and hard-earned wisdom.
Akshay Kumar last shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, a reunion that fared poorly at the box office. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan, who balances his dual career across Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema alongside serving as the BJP Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, rides high on the blockbuster success of Gurmmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie, which emerged as a juggernaut with worldwide collections hitting ₹339.91 crore.
In its final season, Koffee With Karan 9 airs fresh episodes every Wednesday on JioHotstar.