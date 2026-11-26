Ravi Kishan explains the story behind his Bihar Ka Brad Pitt nickname.
Koffee With Karan Season 9 explores his unexpected Gen Z popularity.
The actor’s next film Suryaa awaits CBFC certification after postponement.
Actor and parliamentarian Ravi Kishan has explained why he calls himself ‘Bihar Ka Brad Pitt’, revealing that the nickname comes from his belief that people must create their own identity rather than wait for recognition. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor spoke to host Karan Johar about his growing popularity among Gen Z and how his candid personality has made him a social media favourite.
Ravi Kishan explains the Bihar Ka Brad Pitt nickname
When asked by Karan about the tag, Ravi said, "One thing I have learnt from life after enduring so many blows is that nobody is going to promote us. So it is better to blow your own horn. What people think about you, they start seeing you the way you show yourself."
He also spoke about embracing his imperfections and accepting responsibility for his mistakes. “I am so imperfect. I make mistakes. I own it. I take responsibility for it. Being a parliamentarian, I accept that I am not god. Do not look at me like a God. People thought, 'Oh, look at him, he is like us.' He speaks like us. ‘Naam Ya Daam, Money Follows,’ and it was meaningful. I was actually not aware that at this age, Gen Z would get hooked on to me," he said.
How Ravi Kishan became a Gen Z meme favourite
Much of Ravi’s recent internet popularity followed his appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out. His response to a question about choosing between recognition and money, “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!”, became widely shared. Other viral clips included his ‘Jaldi, the late!’ remark and his ‘Home from work’ slip while discussing fuel conservation. His dance moves at an event also found an audience online.
Ravi Kishan’s upcoming film Suryaa
Ravi will next appear in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Joseph. Presented by Kamal Mukut and directed by M. Padmakumar, the film also stars Sunny Deol and Pragya Jaiswal.
It was scheduled to release on November 20, 2026, but has been postponed as it awaits certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).