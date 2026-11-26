He also spoke about embracing his imperfections and accepting responsibility for his mistakes. “I am so imperfect. I make mistakes. I own it. I take responsibility for it. Being a parliamentarian, I accept that I am not god. Do not look at me like a God. People thought, 'Oh, look at him, he is like us.' He speaks like us. ‘Naam Ya Daam, Money Follows,’ and it was meaningful. I was actually not aware that at this age, Gen Z would get hooked on to me," he said.