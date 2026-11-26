Mani Ratnam is back with a new film, Inji Vellam.
The first song, 'Aachi Aachi', is out, featuring Sai Pallavi.
Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi lead the drama weaving romance and motherhood.
Mani Ratnam’s upcoming romance Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has unveiled the film’s debut single, "Aachi Aachi." Set to AR Rahman’s music with lyrics by Ilango Krishnan, the track features vocals by Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas.
Rather than a full-fledged video, the release arrives as a lyrical video carried by expressive, hand-drawn illustrations.
Aachi Aachi Gets A Wave Of Love
Rendered in warm tones, the artwork sketches the tender arc of a budding romance, capturing a couple’s initial meeting, emotional closeness, and quiet, affectionate milestones, while portraying Pallavi’s character sporting a bob haircut tucked with pink blossoms. The internet is already gushing over the song and Sai Pallavi.
One user said on X, "SAI PALLAVI WITH A BOYISH SHORT-HAIR LOOK! Totally unexpected transformation, but she's pulling it off effortlessly!"
Translating to Ginger and Jaggery, the romantic drama Inji Vellam unites Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi on screen for the very first time. While the project sees filmmaker Mani Ratnam rejoining forces with Sethupathi following their 2018 outing Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, it marks Pallavi's maiden collaboration with both the acclaimed director and her co-star.
Inji Vellam Cast, Synopsis
Inji Vellam shapes up as a modern relationship drama chronicling a couple’s evolution from courtship through marriage and into parenthood following the birth of twin daughters. Much like director Mani Ratnam’s iconic past romances, Mouna Ragam, Alai Payuthey, and OK Kanmani, each a defining portrait of love in its era, the project promises a fresh take on intimacy and commitment.
Written and helmed by Ratnam under the joint banner of Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions, and India Talkies, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead, alongside Chaitra J Achar in a pivotal part, with AR Rahman scoring the soundtrack and background music. Though specific plot points are still tightly guarded, the lead pair was recently seen filming amidst Kolkata's scenic locales, including Howrah Bridge and Park Street.
Pallavi was recently seen as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's blockbuster, Ramayana.