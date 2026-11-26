Inji Vellam Cast, Synopsis

Inji Vellam shapes up as a modern relationship drama chronicling a couple’s evolution from courtship through marriage and into parenthood following the birth of twin daughters. Much like director Mani Ratnam’s iconic past romances, Mouna Ragam, Alai Payuthey, and OK Kanmani, each a defining portrait of love in its era, the project promises a fresh take on intimacy and commitment.