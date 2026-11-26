Atif Aslam and Honey Singh had discussed a collaboration

In a podcast with Raaj Jones, Atif named Honey Singh’s ‘Lungi Dance’ among his favourite tracks and expressed interest in working with him. Honey separately told Jones that they were “planning” a collaboration. In an interview with The Quint, he said he had considered featuring Atif, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and other artistes in a sequel to his album International Villager. The project was shelved because Honey wanted the singers to record in Dubai rather than collaborate online, making schedules difficult to coordinate.