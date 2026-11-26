Honey Singh and Atif Aslam reunite at a Dubai wedding celebration.
The singers had previously discussed a possible musical collaboration.
Indian film bodies oppose Fawad Khan’s upcoming Pakistani Netflix series.
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Atif Aslam were seen together at a wedding in Dubai, where the Indian rapper posed for photographs with the Pakistani singer and danced with guests. Their appearance comes amid calls by Indian film workers’ organisations to block Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo from streaming in India.
Photographs and videos shared by a Dubai-based journalist show Honey Singh in a brown embroidered sherwani and Atif in a brown leather jacket. The singers posed together, greeted each other with a hug and sat at the same table. Honey was seen dancing to bhangra music, with Atif joining him. The rapper also lifted the groom during the celebrations.
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam dance at Dubai wedding
As reported by The Indian Express, the caption accompanying the post described their appearance at the event. “Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend’s wedding! And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq’s songs too.” The caption also noted that Atif had arrived after rehearsals for his concert.
Referring to the controversy over the Pakistani Netflix series, the post added: “And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. Can happen only in Dubai!”
Atif Aslam and Honey Singh had discussed a collaboration
In a podcast with Raaj Jones, Atif named Honey Singh’s ‘Lungi Dance’ among his favourite tracks and expressed interest in working with him. Honey separately told Jones that they were “planning” a collaboration. In an interview with The Quint, he said he had considered featuring Atif, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and other artistes in a sequel to his album International Villager. The project was shelved because Honey wanted the singers to record in Dubai rather than collaborate online, making schedules difficult to coordinate.
Honey Singh moved his base to Dubai in 2023 and owns a villa there. During an interview with DXB Today, he called the city his “urban home”.
The meeting comes as the All Indian Cine Workers Association and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees have urged authorities to stop Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo from streaming in India. The series, starring Fawad Khan, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4.