Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert gets police permission after reconsideration on Friday.
The October 30 AURA India Tour show will take place at JLN Stadium.
Delhi Police cited security concerns and a hoax email sent to six schools.
The Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert will go ahead as scheduled after Delhi Police reconsidered its earlier decision to withhold permission for the October 30 show. The singer reacted to the controversy with a humorous video, taking a dig at the reels, tweets and newsroom debates that followed reports about the concert’s possible cancellation.
What Diljit Dosanjh said about the Delhi concert
In a video shared with fans, Diljit joked about the attention surrounding his upcoming performance and urged people to verify information before concluding.
Referring to the flurry of online reactions, he said, “Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein (I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th. Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You’re making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It’s better to get your facts straight before).”
Why Delhi Police initially withheld permission
On Thursday, Delhi Police had denied permission for the AURA India Tour concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law-and-order commitments during the festive season.
A hoax bomb threat email sent to six Delhi schools on October 15 also reportedly warned students against attending the concert. The email allegedly contained pro-Khalistani slogans, according to a senior police official cited in reports.
Concert gets clearance after discussions
On Friday, a senior police officer confirmed that permission had been granted after a meeting with organisers BookMyShow Live and a reconsideration of the earlier decision.
The organisers clarified that permission had been temporarily withheld, not that the concert had been cancelled. They also agreed to comply with conditions concerning private security personnel, crowd management and other arrangements.
The decision had drawn criticism from AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, who alleged that the government was biased against “brave Punjabis”. He also referred to Diljit’s support for the farmers’ movement and alleged that his film Sutlej had previously been banned.
The Delhi concert remains scheduled for October 30. The tour will subsequently travel to Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.