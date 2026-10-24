Referring to the flurry of online reactions, he said, “Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein (I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th. Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You’re making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It’s better to get your facts straight before).”