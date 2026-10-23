Abhijeet Dipke questions Delhi Police after permission for Diljit’s concert is denied.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj raises concerns over alleged bias against Punjab’s progressive voices.
Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour includes five upcoming stops after the Delhi row.
Abhijeet Dipke has taken a dig at Delhi Police after it denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert, asking, “Scared of concerts too?” The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder’s post on X comes amid a government crackdown on protests led by him and other CJP members. The decision has also drawn criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Why did Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert?
Delhi Police denied permission for the Delhi leg of Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour on Thursday, citing security concerns. According to reports, a letter from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, to ticketing platform BookMyShow said it had examined the request to organise the concert but could not approve it.
The letter reportedly cited “specific threat-related inputs” and the force’s security and law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season, among other concerns.
The concert was scheduled for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. The decision has left the status of the Delhi leg uncertain, with no confirmation yet on whether organisers will seek another date or announce refunds for ticket holders.
What did AAP say about the Diljit Dosanjh concert row?
The AAP also questioned the decision, with party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj suggesting that the move could reflect bias against progressive voices from Punjab.
In a post on X, Bharadwaj wrote, “Why is Central Govt’s Delhi Police denying permission for concert of Diljit Dosanjh ? Is it a deep rooted bias against progressive voices of Punjab ? Indian Youth loves @diljitdosanjh and he is much loved in Punjab," he wrote on X.
The controversy comes as Dosanjh prepares for the India leg of his AURA tour. Pre-sales began on October 6, with several venues reportedly selling out.
Following the planned Delhi show, the singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, although its date and further details are yet to be confirmed.
For now, the fate of the Delhi concert remains unclear as the organisers have yet to announce their next move.