What makes the finding more unsettling is that the pressure does not appear confined to an older generation. In fact, the youngest cohort in the survey reports it most strongly: 53 per cent of married, divorced or separated women aged 18–24 said they had faced pressure to have a son, compared with 46 per cent among those aged 36–45. The gap is striking because it begs the question why societal biases around gender aren’t softening with time, even as women are becoming better educated, more visible in professional life and more assertive about their choices. Another set of numbers in the survey hints that society at large may be falling out of touch with the aspirations of young women. In the survey, the overwhelming reasons for wanting children are personal rather than patriarchal: 58 per cent of women say they want to build a family and 55 per cent cite the joy of parenting. In comparison, only 24 per cent say carrying on the family name or legacy is a reason, while 25 per cent cite partner or family expectations and 16 per cent cultural or religious reasons.