PM Modi tribute to Nana Patekar

"Nana Patekar possessed a volcanic talent and creativity akin to a volcano erupting in his roles, while also bringing to life characters that linger in our memories, ones he portrayed so vividly on the silver screen. Known as a man of quotes and straightforward thoughts, that was his hallmark. Whatever he saw, Nana Patekar expressed his thoughts with striking clarity. Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema is truly invaluable. With his passing, a void has been created that no one can ever fill. In the grief of his family, loved ones, and countless fans, we stand in solidarity with them. Om Shanti," Modi wrote further.