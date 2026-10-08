PM Narendra Modi mourned Nana Patekar's demise with a heartfelt tribute.
He also remembered the veteran actor at the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress.
He called Patekar an "outstanding artist" who dedicated his life to the "honour, dignity and pride of the Tricolour".
Nana Patekar's sudden demise at age 75 has sent shockwaves across the nation. Not only the entertainment industry, but also sportspersons and political leaders are mourning Nana's death.
PM Narendra Modi mourned Nana Patekar's death on X (formerly Twitter). He heaped praise on the veteran actor for his "distinctiveness" in acting and his "intensity and impactful personality", which Modi said are the qualities found in only a few artists.
PM Modi tribute to Nana Patekar
"Nana Patekar possessed a volcanic talent and creativity akin to a volcano erupting in his roles, while also bringing to life characters that linger in our memories, ones he portrayed so vividly on the silver screen. Known as a man of quotes and straightforward thoughts, that was his hallmark. Whatever he saw, Nana Patekar expressed his thoughts with striking clarity. Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema is truly invaluable. With his passing, a void has been created that no one can ever fill. In the grief of his family, loved ones, and countless fans, we stand in solidarity with them. Om Shanti," Modi wrote further.
Modi also paid a heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar at the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress. Expressing grief over the demise of the legendary actor, he said, "A report came this morning that renowned actor Nana Patekar is no longer with us. He was an outstanding artist who won the hearts of audiences through his portrayal of diverse characters. Nana Patekar’s life was dedicated to the honour, dignity and pride of the Tricolour. He never remained confined by boundaries and soared freely in the sky of cinema like a bird."
He added, "Through his films, he strongly criticised the prevailing system in society. He was a revolutionary who worked against social evils. His words were as powerful as his silence was impactful. He supported keeping anti-national elements under constant check. I pay tribute to Nana Patekar and express my condolences to his family members and admirers."
Nana Patekar will be laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune.