Nana Patekar died at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.
He was found unconscious and was rushed to Manipal Hospital.
Nana's last public appearance was at an event in Goa where she spoke about mortality.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors tried to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but couldn't save him. The actor was declared dead by 5:30 am. Patekar, one of the most acclaimed performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, left behind a career spanning over four decades.
According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, the actor was found unconscious at his residence and was rushed to the hospital.
After his death, they had to file a police case because it's an MLC (medico-legal case). He told ANI that the body was taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem.
Nana Patekar's last public appearance in Goa
Patekar had attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula on October 4. Addressing the crowd, he spoke about former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, whom he remembered as a close friend.
At the event, he said, “Pramod Sawant is the Chief Minister of Goa. During your father's time, Manohar Parrikar was my friend. I was proud to call him my friend. He was younger than me, but his stature was such that you had to look up to him. It is unfortunate, but we were lucky that such a person was born among us and that he chose to do what he did. He had taken up a mission. There are so many people who dedicate themselves to a cause. How great is it that, within such a short life, someone can accomplish so much? He would even take a gas cylinder and go there, and then go back to that bridge and do what had to be done. You need to have that kind of passion and determination.”
Nana added, “We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do?”
The National Award winner will be cremated with full State honours, the Maharashtra government said.