At the event, he said, “Pramod Sawant is the Chief Minister of Goa. During your father's time, Manohar Parrikar was my friend. I was proud to call him my friend. He was younger than me, but his stature was such that you had to look up to him. It is unfortunate, but we were lucky that such a person was born among us and that he chose to do what he did. He had taken up a mission. There are so many people who dedicate themselves to a cause. How great is it that, within such a short life, someone can accomplish so much? He would even take a gas cylinder and go there, and then go back to that bridge and do what had to be done. You need to have that kind of passion and determination.”