What Ancient Indian Debaters Can Teach the AI World

Data: Not False, Merely Incomplete

As the district collector of Latehar, Jharkhand, I once saw a dashboard report near-total toilet coverage in Alaudia panchayat of Chandwa block in 2006. In its villages, several of those toilets had quietly become storerooms for firewood and grain. We shifted our focus from construction to behavioural change, persuading families to actually use what had been built. Looking back, the data was not false, merely incomplete. And incompleteness delivered with confidence is the most dangerous error of all.