AstroSage AI’s virtual astrologer Rahasya Veda crossed one million followers and generated over Rs 60 crore in revenue within 11 months.
AI astrologers generated around Rs 91 crore in revenue for Ojas Softech between January and November 2026, up more than 700 per cent year-on-year.
Rahasya Veda answered over 14 crore questions, with younger users frequently seeking guidance on jobs and marriage.
AstroSage AI’s virtual astrologer Rahasya Veda has crossed one million followers and generated more than Rs 60 crore in revenue within 11 months of its launch, as AI-powered astrology services contribute a growing share of the company's revenue.
Launched in January 2026 on the AstroSage Kundli app, Rahasya Veda has answered more than 14 crore questions and received over 11 lakh reviews, with a rating above 4.5. Its performance comes amid a sharp rise in the company's overall revenue.
According to data released by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd., the company behind AstroSage AI, its total revenue between January and November 2026 stood at approximately Rs 178 crore, up nearly 89 per cent from Rs 94 crore during the corresponding period last year. Revenue generated by AI astrologers increased more than 700 per cent, from Rs 10.9 crore between January and November 2025 to around Rs 91 crore during the corresponding period in 2026.
Based on the company's reported figures, AI astrologers generated approximately 51 per cent of its total revenue between January and November 2026, compared with the nearly 60 per cent share cited separately by Pandey. The press release does not explain the difference.
AI Astrologers Drive Revenue Growth
“Until two years ago, our entire paid consultation business relied on human astrologers. Today, AI astrologers account for nearly 60% of our revenue. Rahasya Veda’s 14 crore-plus questions answered in 11 months and more than 10 lakh followers indicate that users find its predictions accurate,” Pratik Pandey said.
Referring to Rahasya Veda's performance, Pandey said its 14 crore-plus questions answered in 11 months and more than 10 lakh followers indicated that users found its predictions accurate.
The AstroSage AI app hosts around 30,000 human astrologers and approximately 40 AI astrologers. According to the company, its AI astrologers collectively have more than 29 lakh followers and answer over three crore questions every month. Other popular AI astrologers on the platform include Mr Krishnamurti, Love Guru, Astro Ananya, Dr Raman and Mr Arjun Pandit.
Pandey estimated India's overall astrology market at around $7 billion, with online and app-based services accounting for less than $500 million. Citing Bloomberg, he said the online and app-based segment was expected to grow to $2.3 billion by 2032. Separately, market research firm MarkNtel Advisors estimated India's astrology-app market at $390 million in 2026 and projected it would reach $2.32 billion by 2032, according to Business Standard.
Younger Users Turn To AI For Jobs, Marriage Advice
The company also reported growing engagement among younger users. Of the 14 crore questions answered by its AI astrologers this year, approximately 19 per cent came from users aged 18–24, while around 40 per cent came from those aged 25–34.
Questions concerning jobs and marriage accounted for nearly 55 per cent of queries from these younger users, according to the company's data.
Downloads of AstroSage Kundli in India also increased by nearly 130 per cent between January and October 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year, reaching approximately 4.4 crore, the company said.
AstroSage Expands AI Astrology Services In Regional Languages
AstroSage AI founder and Chief Innovation Officer Punit Pandey said the company's approach had centred on making astrology accessible through digital services.
“From the outset, our aim has been to democratise astrology. We pioneered free birth-chart generation on AstroSage Kundli, and today, around 90% of people seeking to create a birth chart online use our app,” he said.
Punit Pandey said the company launched Bhrigoo.ai in 2018 and began introducing a range of AI astrologers on its app in August 2024, each with distinct languages, styles and capabilities.
“Today, a woman in a village in Bihar can speak to our AI astrologers over the phone in Bhojpuri, while someone in France can chat with them in French,” he added.