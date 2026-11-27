According to data released by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd., the company behind AstroSage AI, its total revenue between January and November 2026 stood at approximately Rs 178 crore, up nearly 89 per cent from Rs 94 crore during the corresponding period last year. Revenue generated by AI astrologers increased more than 700 per cent, from Rs 10.9 crore between January and November 2025 to around Rs 91 crore during the corresponding period in 2026.