Adhere to national safety standards: Institutions must strictly implement the NCPCR guidelines on child safety, security, and well-being.
Protect rights and prevent discrimination: Establishments are required to safeguard children from harassment, discrimination, and bodily or mental abuse.
Ensure monitoring and compliance: Management must regularly audit safety measures and submit timely action-taken reports to child protection authorities.
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed childcare institutions and officials concerned to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
The guidelines, available on the state commission's website, detail the procedures and standards to be followed while handling matters concerning children, according to an official statement.
They cover child-friendly measures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, besides cyber safety and the protection of children living on the streets.
The state commission has stressed the need for officials and child protection institutions to adhere to the prescribed guidelines while dealing with matters involving children.