Mayawati called the Samajwadi Party's 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' an unrealistic "empty promise" that goes against the interests of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims.
She alleged the SP favors wealthy businessmen and strongmen over its purported PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) allies, citing recent Rajya Sabha candidate selections.
The BSP chief warned voters against SP's "electoral deception," claiming only her party's past governments delivered true welfare and rule of law in Uttar Pradesh.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday termed the Samajwadi Party's manifesto an "empty promise" and against the interests of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims.
In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said the 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' is largely "hollow and unrealistic, much like the Samajwadi Party's purported PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) politics."
She alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has traditionally followed narrow-minded and caste-based policies and remains supportive of the wealthy.
As an example, she cited the recent biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the SP prioritised a wealthy businessman over a "PDA".
"Will such policies and actions ever resolve the serious problems of widespread poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration in the state? Never," she said.
The former UP chief minister said she implemented her party's slogans "work for every hand" and "rule of law" on the ground with sincerity during all four BSP governments.
Mayawati also accused the SP of having an anti-reservation approach towards Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and marring the state with caste hostility and communal riots.
"How can people forget the stains on the SP's record on important issues of public interest and welfare?" she said, as she urged people to be cautious against the rival party's "electoral deception".
On Thursday, the SP released its 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto', outlining its vision and promises for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
The document promises lakhs of new jobs, social justice, welfare of weaker sections and strengthening the rights of backward classes, Dalits and minorities.
The party has projected its PDA plank as the central theme of its political agenda.