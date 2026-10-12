Rahul Gandhi’s INDIA Bloc March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: What We Know

Rahul Gandhi has called an INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court.
CJP and opposition leaders will join the anti-CEC protest.
Delhi Police tightened security and closed six metro stations.
Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that the Congress-led INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court (SC) in the New Delhi on Monday. He has urged all the Opposition MPs to reach the Constitution Club at 1 PM.
In his press conference before the march, Gandhi questioned the heavy deployment of police in Delhi. He said, "Government making a mistake by heavy deployment of police; we want to show people it is protecting CEC." He further added, “50% of police personnel tell us that what you are doing is right, keep doing it.”
In a latest turn of events, spokesperson of the Cockroach Janata Party, Ashutosh Ranka, has announced that he and his team will also join the protest call by Rahul Gandhi.
“All of us, all political parties and student organisations who are fighting at their own level, stand in solidarity. Our team will be there. We hope the entire country comes together to fight this dictatorial regime,” Ranka told reporters. Ranka said to reporters.
Who Will Be Joining The Protest Today?
Leaders and representatives from the INDIA opposition bloc, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader K.C. Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior Congress leaders, and state leaders, will be joining the protest with Rahul Gandhi.
Along with Congress leaders, allied opposition parties are joining Rahul Gandhi in the march and protests. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also join the INDIA bloc's foot march. CJP has announced that it will also be part of the protest called by Rahul Gandhi.
What Are Preparation Of Delhi Police?
Security was tightened outside the Parliament Street police station on Monday as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders prepared to approach the Delhi Police to seek a fresh date for their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, days after the police denied permission for their October 10 demonstration. Authorities have closed six metro stations and warned of traffic disruptions.
What Has Happened In Delhi
Over the weekend, the police detained several protesters, including Left MPs, CPI-ML student leader Neha Bora, and leaders of the Cockroach Janta party (CJP), even as several citizens hit the street to march.
The opposition has been hitting the streets demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar since October 6.
All the Opposition leaders had then gathered at Parliament and then began to march to the Election Commission office; however, most of them were detained. A few Congress leaders had then managed to evade detention and then sat in protest at the Akashvani Bhawan.