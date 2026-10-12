‘Not Strategy, Just Coincidence’: Neha Bora’s Lookalike Detained As AISA Chief Protests In Delhi

Delhi Police detained Neha Bora’s lookalike at RK Ashram while the AISA chief protested in Connaught Place.
Bora captioned a photo with her lookalike, “The tale of the two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence.”
More than 200 protesters were detained across Delhi as the CJP demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Delhi Police detained a woman they mistook for All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora at RK Ashram on Sunday, even as the student leader was protesting in Connaught Place. Bora later posted on X, ‘We have crossed the barricades and reached CP.’ She was eventually detained at Vijay Chowk, while the mix-up drew reactions on social media.
The CJP has demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while Bora separately called for a gathering at RK Ashram. According to India Today, police detained the woman mistaken for Bora at RK Ashram as they attempted to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.
Lookalike Detained As Bora Protests Elsewhere
Bora had hinted at a mobilisation hours before the demonstration, posting a cryptic message on X: “Do I have your attention? Watch closely. Stay ready. Time & Venue incoming.”
She later shared a video announcing a gathering at RK Ashram at 2.30 pm, urging supporters to continue their movement to remove Kumar from office.
“See you there, don’t be late,” she said.
While police detained her lookalike at RK Ashram, Bora was protesting in Connaught Place. She later posted on X, ‘We have crossed the barricades and reached CP.’
Bora later shared a photograph of herself with her lookalike on X, writing, ‘The tale of the two Nehas. Not strategy, just coincidence.’
Bora was eventually detained at Vijay Chowk.
Social Media Users React To The Mix-Up
Bora’s supporters seized on the incident to question the scale of the security arrangements and surveillance deployed for the protest.
“Thousands of cops. Hundreds of surveillance tools. Lakhs of resources. And yet entire Delhi Police fooled by Neha Bora’s doppelganger,” one post said.
Another social media user wrote, "Fake Neha bora tricked Delhi police, and then arrives the real one. This frenzy is crazy."
A third post on X read, "ICYMI, Neha Bora fooled the police with their lookalike being present in RK Puram and the police went after her, and that's how Neha was able to protest in CP today and was probably aiming to reach Jantar Mantar. Amazing,"
Another user wrote, "BJP’s biggest headache isn’t Abhijeet Dipke or Sourav Das. It’s a woman named NEHA BORA. How are you going to stop this revolutionary woman?"
Over 200 Protesters Detained Across Delhi
The incident occurred amid a wider police crackdown on protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar. More than 200 demonstrators were detained on Sunday as they marched towards the site, with several seen being taken into police buses.
Members of AISA, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters, were detained at multiple locations, particularly Connaught Place and RK Ashram Marg. Detentions continued beyond 6.30 pm.
Visuals circulating on social media showed that several journalists covering the protests were also detained despite displaying their press identification cards.
Footage from Connaught Place’s Inner Circle showed protesters demanding Kumar’s resignation and chanting, "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do, isteefa do."
Police personnel moved in to disperse demonstrators, holding them by their arms and pulling them towards waiting buses. Some protesters were dragged along the road while continuing to raise slogans.
According to India Today, more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.
The CJP and Opposition parties have been demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s functioning and the SIR exercise involving electoral rolls. The CJP has said it will continue its agitation until the chief election commissioner steps down.