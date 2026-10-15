Jasprit Bumrah To Miss New Zealand ODIs Despite Being Fully Fit? Big Update Emerges

Jasprit Bumrah could miss the New Zealand ODIs despite reportedly being fully fit
Team management wants to prioritise his workload ahead of the red-ball season
Bumrah is expected to feature in the third India A game before the New Zealand Tests
India's plans for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the upcoming New Zealand tour have become clearer, with the team management reportedly prioritising his availability for Test cricket over bilateral white-ball commitments. The premier fast bowler is understood to be completely fit, with no fresh injury concerns, but is unlikely to feature in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.
Instead, the Indian think-tank wants Bumrah to gradually build his workload in red-ball cricket before the crucial Test assignments, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next year also featuring in its long-term planning.
Jasprit Bumrah to Play India A Match Before New Zealand Tests
According to a report by The Times of India published on October 15, Bumrah is expected to play the third India A fixture before joining the senior squad for the Test series against New Zealand. The match is scheduled to begin on November 6, providing the fast bowler with an opportunity to gain valuable match practice before the first Test in Wellington on November 19.
Bumrah has reportedly already started preparing for red-ball cricket in Ahmedabad and is expected to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) later this month for a routine check. His visit should not be interpreted as an indication of an injury, as the pacer is understood to be fully fit.
The decision to give him a longer preparation window reflects India's cautious approach towards managing one of its most important players. After previous injury setbacks, the team management appears keen to ensure that Jasprit Bumrah is ready for the demands of Test cricket rather than exposing him to an additional workload in the ODI format.
India Prioritise Test Cricket Ahead of New Zealand Tour and BGT
The reported decision to keep Bumrah out of the ODIs is part of a broader strategy centred on India's red-ball commitments. The upcoming Test series against New Zealand is important for the team's World Test Championship ambitions, while the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia early next year is another major assignment on the horizon.
The team management reportedly believes that playing bilateral ODIs before switching to the longer format could add unnecessary demands to Bumrah's schedule. Keeping him fresh and prepared for the Tests is therefore expected to take precedence over his participation in the white-ball leg of the tour.
The approach also signals that India could be more selective about Bumrah's appearances in bilateral cricket going forward. Rather than risk overworking their pace spearhead, the selectors and team management appear focused on ensuring his availability for the biggest red-ball challenges.