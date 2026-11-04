India 6-1 South Korea Hockey LIVE Updates Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: First Half Comes To An End

India vs Korea Hockey LIVE Score: India won all the matches of the league stage and are entering the semi-final unbeaten. Get real-time updates of the IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semi-final at the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, Punjab

India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Defending champions India face South Korea in the first semifinal of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. India enter the knockout stage on a flawless run, having topped the group table with 15 points after winning all five league matches. During the round-robin stage, the hosts scored 34 goals while conceding just five. The clash serves as a direct rematch of their final group fixture in Jalandhar, where India executed a dominant 8-0 victory over the Koreans. Dilpreet Singh bagged a brace, alongside conversions from captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh. South Korea will look to improve their penalty corner conversion rate after failing to capitalize on multiple set-piece chances in their previous meeting. India's sharp attacking structure and historical head-to-head advantage—holding 16 wins in their last 26 encounters—make them heavy favorites to secure a final berth.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Nov 2026, 07:57:53 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 25' | IND 6-1 KOR | India asserted absolute dominance as Dilpreet Singh notched his second goal of the night to make it 6-1 for the host nation. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh picked out Dilpreet with a crisp, line-breaking pass directly into the circle. Operating completely unmarked, Dilpreet seized the opportunity, swiping the ball past the helpless Korean goalkeeper to cap off another fluid attacking sequence.

4 Nov 2026, 07:54:02 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 20' | IND 5-1 KOR | India capitalized on a defensive lapse by South Korea to stretch their lead even further. Intercepting a poor pass in the opposition territory, Dilpreet Singh won possession and combined seamlessly with Angad Bir Singh, executing a crisp one-two pass as they surged into the circle. Dilpreet then applied the finishing touch, beating the South Korean goalkeeper at the near post with a precise strike.

4 Nov 2026, 07:52:45 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 20' | IND 4-1 KOR | India added a fourth goal through a brilliantly orchestrated team move finished by Sukhjeet Singh. Vivek Sagar Prasad initiated the attack with a precise long pass, which Sanjay expertly deflected into the circle. Sukhjeet demonstrated sublime stickwork to trap and control the ball under pressure before calmly slotting it into the back of the net.

4 Nov 2026, 07:38:18 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 15' | IND 3-1 KOR | India extended their dominance as Shilanand Lakra showcased exceptional awareness to claim his second goal of the match and put the hosts firmly in command. Following a penalty corner routines where the South Korean goalkeeper managed to block the initial drag flick, the ball rebounded into the center of the circle. Lakra reacted instantly, pouncing on the loose ball to drive it into the back of the net and seal India's third goal.

4 Nov 2026, 07:34:27 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 12' | IND 2-1 KOR | India restored their advantage just moments after South Korea's equalizer, retaking the lead through a clinical set-piece execution. Earning a penalty corner in response to the Korean strike, the defending champions turned to captain Harmanpreet Singh, who uncorked a trademark, high-velocity drag flick that ripped past the opposition goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in a frantic opening sequence.

4 Nov 2026, 07:33:20 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 10' | IND 1-1 KOR | South Korea drew level shortly after, responding with a quick goal to equalize the scores. Han Sangjun anticipated a cross whipped into the circle, getting a decisive touch to deflect the ball past Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and into the back of the net.

4 Nov 2026, 07:32:16 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: 5' | IND 1-0 KOR | Defending champions India got off to an explosive start, drawing first blood just three minutes into the match. Dilpreet Singh set up the opening goal with a brilliant solo run down the left flank before driving a sharp pass into the center. Shilanand Lakra read the move perfectly, timing his run to get his stick to the ball and guide it into the back of the net to give the hosts an early lead.

4 Nov 2026, 07:20:36 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Check India's Starting XI THE STARTING XI IS READY FOR THE SEMI-FINAL! 🇮🇳🔥



Here’s the Indian team’s Starting XI for the crucial clash against Korea as the hosts look to book their place in the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! 🏑💪



🗓️ Wednesday, November 4, 7:00 PM IST



📺 Watch… pic.twitter.com/rQdJ6OhxO5 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2026

4 Nov 2026, 07:09:01 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Live Streaming Details Fans in India can catch the live action of the India vs South Korea Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 semifinal through both television and digital platforms. The high-stakes match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with telecasts available across the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 TV channels. For digital viewers, the fixture will be live-streamed online via the JioHotstar app and website, while international audiences outside of India can tune into the action live on Watch.Hockey.

4 Nov 2026, 06:54:37 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Malaysia Plays Japan Barring a major upset, India should go in as the favourites to make the final. Malaysia will play Japan in the other semi-final.

4 Nov 2026, 06:39:52 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Familiar Turf For India Jalandhar's fast, green surface suited their game, while the Mohali semi-final will take place on the more familiar blue turf.

4 Nov 2026, 06:27:49 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: India Have Been In Goal-Scoring Spree India have scored 34 times and conceded only five goals in their title defence so far.

4 Nov 2026, 06:15:50 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Sukhjeet Singh In Form Sukhjeet Singh has looked sharp up front. Mandeep and Shilanand Lakra may need to shoulder more responsibility, while Aditya Lalage and Angad Bir Singh, who handled their roles well, will need to contribute more again.

4 Nov 2026, 06:08:36 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: India Yet To Face Tough Challenge So far, India have hardly been tested. Nain's absence made no difference against Korea, but complacency is the one thing they must avoid in the rematch.

4 Nov 2026, 05:52:12 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Fulton Clear About Abhishek Coach Craig Fulton said the team would not force him back too soon. “We have to wait and see, check in with the physio. Losing a key player is not ideal but we can’t rush him,” Fulton said.

4 Nov 2026, 05:42:00 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Abhishek Nain Has Fitness Concerns India have one concern. The side was still unsure about Abhishek Nain's availability for the knockout rounds after the forward twisted his ankle in the warm-up against Malaysia.

4 Nov 2026, 05:38:08 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: A Brand New Venue Mohali's current venue was not even there the last time international hockey was played in Chandigarh. Before the stadium came up, the site was essentially used as parking space for the larger cricket ground across the road.

4 Nov 2026, 05:29:58 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Hockey Returns To Chandigarh After 17 Years There is also a slice of history in the move. Chandigarh last staged international hockey 17 years ago, and the sport has changed a lot since then, not least with the demise of the Indian Hockey Federation and the emergence of Hockey India.

4 Nov 2026, 05:23:21 pm IST India vs South Korea Semi-Final LIVE: Surjit Stadium Leg Over Monday closed out play at the Olympian Surjit hockey stadium in Jalandhar. Wednesday opens action at the Olympian Balbir Singh stadium in Mohali, and international hockey is returning to Chandigarh after a 17-year gap.