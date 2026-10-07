Targeting Los Angeles 2028: Coach Santiago Nieva Sets Early Olympic Qualification Goals For India's Women Boxers

India also brought the Dominican Republic and Iran teams to Patiala for training before the squad moved to Japan for the final phase. The boxers then got more quality sparring in Japan. “We had a good final preparation in Japan where we also got good sparring. We came very well prepared for the Asian Games. Having said that, we cannot rest on this. We have to continue looking forward and in the end we all want great success at the next Olympics,” Nieva added to SAI Media.