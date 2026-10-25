Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026: India Men Beat Uganda, Women Defeat Singapore In Winning Start

India men's team defeated Uganda 44-30, while the women beat Singapore 32-16 at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026
Shivam Patare scored eight points to lead the men's raiding effort, while Sakshi topped the women's attack with six points
India women face Uganda at 6:45 PM IST and the men take on Malaysia at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 25
India's men's and women's teams registered victories at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 on Saturday, with the men defeating Uganda and the women overcoming Singapore at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad.
The Indian men secured a 44-30 victory over Uganda before the women's team beat Singapore 32-16, giving India a successful start to the competition.
Shivam Patare was India's leading raider in the men's encounter, scoring eight points through six touch points and two bonus points. Naveen Kumar and Bharat added six raid points each, while Aditya Shinde contributed four as India established their dominance.
India's defensive unit also played a key role in the win. Ajit Pawar collected three tackle points, while Nitesh, Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak S finished with two each. India recorded 11 successful tackles, compared to Uganda's three, and finished with 27 raid points, 11 tackle points and six all-out points.
Mulaire Daglas was Uganda's most effective raider with nine points. Okidi Carnold and Sengendo Jimmy scored five raid points apiece, but Uganda's defensive struggles prevented them from keeping pace with India despite matching the winners' tally of 27 raid points.
The Indian women also produced a commanding display, with Sakshi leading the raiding effort against Singapore. She scored six points, while Renuka and Anu contributed four each. Nidhi Sharma chipped in with three points as India secured a 16-point win.
India Women registered 19 raid points, nine tackle points and four all-out points. Suman led the defence with four tackle points, followed by Muskan Sharma with two. Riya Kumari, Sabahi Gadhavi and Ritu added one tackle point each.
Singapore's raiders managed 16 points, with Arthi Selvan leading the side with five. Anandarajan Sindini and M. Vishwalah Devi contributed four points each. However, Singapore failed to register a single successful tackle against the Indian women, highlighting the difference between the two sides defensively.
India will aim to carry their momentum into Sunday's fixtures. The women's team are scheduled to face Uganda at 6:45 PM IST, while the men's side will take on Malaysia at 8:30 PM IST on October 25.