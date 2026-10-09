Duck On Comeback! Nic Maddinson Scripts Unwanted Record With Struggling 33-Ball Zero

Hayden also took aim at chief selector George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide. “And if we continue to lay that out and expect that a bloke averaging 35 is going to average 55 in Test match cricket, George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, you are dreaming. I will just put it that simply. You are frigging dreaming. And you are piling up this dog s*** explanation, and you are, in my opinion, disrespecting first-class cricket. Absolutely dead set you are. You should be picking guys that are averaging 45 or more, and you can’t, because they don’t want to play,” Hayden said.