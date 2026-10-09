Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Bowlers In Ranchi Net Session; Will He Play In 2nd T20I Vs West Indies? - Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 9 October 2026 2:35 pm

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood out in India’s net session in Ranchi on Thursday ahead of the second T20I against West Indies at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. The 15-year-old left-hander hit cleanly and strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI after India’s win in Lucknow, where Shreyas Iyer scored a maiden T20I century.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 9 October 2026 2:35 pm

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma