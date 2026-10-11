Virat Kohli's Record Broken! Matt Renshaw Achieves New Milestone With Stunning 190 During SA Vs AUS 1st Test 2026

Matt Renshaw scored a career-best 190 against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban
He surpassed Virat Kohli’s record of 171 for the highest score while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002
Renshaw added 174 runs in partnerships with the lower order as Australia recovered from 124/6
Matt Renshaw has gone past Virat Kohli's nearly decade-old mark to post the highest score while batting with the tail in a Test innings since 2002. The Australian left-hander made 174 runs in partnerships with the lower order during his career-best 190 against South Africa in the ongoing Test at Durban.
That bettered Kohli's previous benchmark of 171. Kohli set that during his 235 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2016.
The effort mattered because Australia were in deep trouble at 124/6. Renshaw's long innings turned the match, lifted Australia to a strong first-innings total and gave them control at Kingsmead on Sunday.
Tail-End Recovery
Renshaw rebuilt the innings in stages. He added 41 runs in an 86-run stand with captain Pat Cummins, then scored 12 in a 20-run partnership with Mitchell Starc.
The biggest shift came with Nathan Lyon. The pair put on 134 for the ninth wicket and Renshaw made 100 of those runs before adding another 21 in a 26-run stand with Josh Hazlewood.
Those stands carried Australia from 124/6 to 390 all out in their first innings on Day 2. Cummins scored 43, while Lyon made 27 off 92 balls as the lower order rallied around Renshaw.
Milestones At Durban
Renshaw batted for time.
He faced 397 deliveries in his 190 and struck 21 fours and a six. Simon Harmer dismissed him and ended his push for a maiden Test double century.
The innings also brought two venue records. His 190 is now the highest individual score by an Australian at Durban, moving past Phillip Hughes' 160 from 2009.
It is also the highest Test score at the ground by a batter who came in at No. 5 or lower. That took him beyond Kusal Perera's unbeaten 153 in 2019.
South Africa's bowlers still shared the wickets. Wiaan Mulder led the attack with 4/68, while Marco Jansen took three wickets and Anrich Nortje claimed two.
South Africa Reply
South Africa lost one early wicket.
They reached 27/1 by stumps in reply and trailed Australia by 363 runs. Josh Hazlewood removed Ryan Rickelton for a duck.
Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 15 at the close. David Bedingham was unbeaten on 12 when bad light ended play early.