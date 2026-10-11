Virat Kohli's Record Broken! Matt Renshaw Achieves New Milestone With Stunning 190 During SA Vs AUS 1st Test 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 11 October 2026 3:43 pm

Matt Renshaw broke Virat Kohli’s nearly decade-old tail-end record with a career-best 190 against South Africa in the ongoing Durban Test on Sunday. His 174 runs in partnerships with the lower order lifted Australia from 124/6 to 390 all out at Kingsmead, while South Africa closed at 27/1, still 363 behind

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 11 October 2026 3:43 pm

Australia's Matt Renshaw watches his shot on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. Themba Hadebe/AP Photo