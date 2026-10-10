South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Fifty For Renshaw!
Australia have started well. Matt Renshaw completes his half-century on the second ball of the day with an outside edge, racing away for four. He takes a single on the next ball. Pat Cummins guides the last delivery of the over for four, taking nine runs off Nortje's bowling.
AUS: 196/6 (66 Overs)
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Players Take Field!
Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins look ready to take the field, eager to guide Australia to a stronger position. The umpires are walking out to the middle, and play is about to get underway!
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Two Different Records!
Day 1 of the Test match featured fewer overs but plenty of entertainment, with two different records being set on the same day. Check out our stories on the records:
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: More Action!
We are also covering the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh live. You can follow the coverage here:
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with Day 2 of the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test. Australia ended Day 1 at 187/6, with Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins at the crease. Stay tuned for all the live updates as the action continues in Kingsmead, Durban.