South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Follow play-by-play updates from the second day of the SA vs AUS Test match on Saturday, 10 October, at the Kingsmead, Durban.

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and Australia from Kingsmead, Durban. Australia ended a truncated opening day on 187/6 after bad light forced an early close, with only 65.2 overs possible. South Africa's pace attack dominated early, reducing the visitors to 124/6. However, Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins staged a gritty fightback to halt the slide and steer Australia closer to the 200-run mark. As Renshaw and Cummins look to extend their resistance this morning, the Proteas' bowlers will be eager to quickly wrap up the remaining wickets. To recap the bowling figures from Day 1, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, and Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets each.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2026, 01:07:35 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Fifty For Renshaw! Australia have started well. Matt Renshaw completes his half-century on the second ball of the day with an outside edge, racing away for four. He takes a single on the next ball. Pat Cummins guides the last delivery of the over for four, taking nine runs off Nortje's bowling. AUS: 196/6 (66 Overs)

10 Oct 2026, 01:00:13 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Players Take Field! Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins look ready to take the field, eager to guide Australia to a stronger position. The umpires are walking out to the middle, and play is about to get underway!

10 Oct 2026, 12:46:00 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Two Different Records! Day 1 of the Test match featured fewer overs but plenty of entertainment, with two different records being set on the same day. Check out our stories on the records: 1. Steve Smith Creates History, Overtakes Former Australia Legend To Achieve This Feat 2. Duck On Comeback! Nic Maddinson Scripts Unwanted Record With Struggling 33-Ball Zero

10 Oct 2026, 12:39:54 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: More Action! We are also covering the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh live. You can follow the coverage here: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2