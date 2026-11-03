Three Children Dead, No Verdict Yet: What Happens Next In Lindsay Clancy Case?

Lindsay Clancy seeks dismissal of three murder charges.
Defence cites postpartum psychosis and lack of criminal responsibility.
Prosecutors seek another trial as the judge considers motions.
Lindsay Clancy returned to the court in Massachusetts on Monday seeking dismissal of murder charges against her on grounds of mental illeness after she killed her three young children at her Massachusetts home in 2023.
Monday's hearing marked Clancy's second court appearance since her first trial ended in September, when the jury failed to reach an agreement on a verdict.
Last week, prosecutors gave their strongest indication yet that they want the case to go to trial again with a new jury. They made the argument while opposing a defence request to dismiss the case. "The Commonwealth [Massachusetts] should be permitted to continue to pursue justice for Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy," prosecutors said, referring to her three children.
However, prosecutors could choose to bring fewer charges in a second trial or drop the case entirely.
What Was The Case?
Lindsay Clancy, a former labour and delivery nurse from Massachusetts, was accused of killing her three young children in January 2023. Prosecutors alleged that she strangled her children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at the family's home in Duxbury while her husband was away.
After the incident, Clancy reportedly jumped from a window in an apparent suicide attempt and suffered serious injuries that left her paralysed from the waist down. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, found the children and rushed them to hospital, but they could not be saved.
Clancy was later charged with three counts of murder and other offences. However, her defence team argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time and could not be held criminally responsible for her actions.
What Do Legal Teams From Defence And Prosecution Argue?
Clancy's defence team has maintained that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed her children. They argue that her mental state meant she should not be held criminally responsible for their deaths under Massachusetts law.
In September, her lawyer filed a request under Massachusetts Rule 25, which allows a judge to acquit a defendant if the prosecution fails to present sufficient evidence during the trial.
Prosecutors have accepted that Clancy, 36, was struggling with mental health issues but maintain that she knew what she was doing and acted intentionally.
Prosecutors maintain that the court followed the correct legal process in declaring a mistrial, giving them the right to bring the case before another jury in their pursuit of justice for the children.
"Because a mistrial was properly declared due to the manifest necessity of a deadlocked jury, the defendant's motion to dismiss should be denied," prosecutors wrote in their filing.
What’s Next In The Case?
At Monday's hearing, Judge William Sullivan set November 16 as the date to decide on several pending motions. These include the defence request to drop the first-degree murder charges, which could affect how a second trial moves forward, according to the BBC.
Judge Sullivan said a retrial could begin as early as March 2027. However, prosecutors have not yet clarified whether Clancy would face the same charges or a revised set of charges if the case goes back to court.
At the November 16 hearing, both sides will hear the judge's decisions on the motions discussed on Monday. They may also take up possible dates for a retrial, Sullivan said.