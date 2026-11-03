ABVP staged the 'Chhatra Garjana' demonstration to protest against alleged attempts by political forces to weaken national constitutional bodies.
Student leaders and members gathered in large numbers to voice concerns over calculated attacks targeting democratic infrastructure and governance principles.
The organization demanded strict accountability and safeguards to uphold the integrity and dignity of the nation's key institutions.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Delhi, on Tuesday raised concerns over growing anarchy, disorder and alleged attacks on the country's constitutional institutions, ahead of its proposed 'Chhatra Garjana' programme.
The programme was addressed by ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Yash Dabas and DUSU secretary Riya Chhawdi at Prerna Bhawan, the DUSU office near Ramjas College.
The organisation is expected to outline the objectives and details of the proposed programme, which it has described as an initiative to defend democracy and raise its voice against attacks on constitutional institutions.