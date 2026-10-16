'Entire Movement Is Being Orchestrated At Elon Musk Behest': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh On CJP Protest

Brij Bhushan alleged Musk was directing CJP’s campaign, without providing evidence.
CJP called Tiranga demonstrations in Delhi and Mumbai following its leaders’ arrests.
Mumbai organisers received permission for a one-day demonstration at Azad Maidan.
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday accused Elon Musk of orchestrating the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ campaign, alleging a conspiracy against India ahead of planned demonstrations in Delhi and Mumbai.
“This entire movement is being orchestrated at his (Elon Musk) behest. It is a massive conspiracy against our nation,” Singh said in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Singh also alleged that the campaign sought to intimidate the Supreme Court and objected to comparisons between India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. He did not provide evidence to support his allegations.
CJP Calls March After Leaders’ Arrests
The CJP has asked supporters to gather at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, October 16. Its Mumbai unit has received police permission for a demonstration at Azad Maidan between 10 am and 5 pm.
The protest call follows the arrests of CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das after they reached Jantar Mantar. A special executive magistrate subsequently remanded them to five days of judicial custody.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged citizens to join the Delhi gathering, maintaining that waving the national flag is a democratic right. The party has also appealed for similar Tiranga marches in other cities.
Mumbai Unit Gets Permission For One-Day Protest
CJP’s Mumbai in-charge Pranay Ahire said the Azad Maidan demonstration was intended to assert the party’s patriotism.
“We want to show the government that we are the real patriots, not the fake patriots or fake deshbhakts that this government is,” Ahire said in an Instagram video.
He clarified that permission had been granted for a single day and did not confirm plans for an indefinite sit-in.
Security Arrangements Around Connaught Place
Police sources said several companies of paramilitary personnel would be deployed around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar ahead of the proposed gathering. Barricades were expected at key locations, with police regulating the movement of protesters and commuters.
A senior police officer said Connaught Place was not a designated protest venue and that Jantar Mantar had also been removed from the list of approved sites.
Demonstrations could be organised at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground or CBD Ground after obtaining the necessary permission, the officer said.