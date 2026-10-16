Entire movement is being orchestrated at elon musk behest brij bhushan sharan singh on cjp protest

'Entire Movement Is Being Orchestrated At Elon Musk Behest': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh On CJP Protest

O Outlook News Desk Published at: 16 October 2026 4:24 pm

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also alleged that the campaign sought to intimidate the Supreme Court and objected to comparisons between India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. He did not provide evidence to support his allegations

O Outlook News Desk Published at: 16 October 2026 4:24 pm

BJP Leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | Photo: PTI