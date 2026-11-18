Ramayana earned ₹28.35 crore net in India on its 13th day.
The film’s worldwide gross reached ₹1,483.10 crore, nearing ₹1,500 crore.
Overseas collections crossed ₹502 crore, with the film earning $53.4 million.
Ramayana has continued its strong box office run despite a noticeable dip in weekday collections. On Day 13, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer earned ₹28.35 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to ₹820.95 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached ₹1,483.10 crore, putting the film within reach of the ₹1,500 crore milestone.
The latest figures, according to Sacnilk’s box office tracking, show that the film is still drawing audiences across languages. Its overseas performance has also strengthened, with the international gross crossing ₹500 crore.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13 in India
On Tuesday, Ramayana recorded ₹28.35 crore net across 22,551 shows in India. The Hindi version contributed the largest share with ₹20.75 crore from 17,867 shows. The Malayalam version collected ₹2.35 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹2 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions earned ₹1.75 crore and ₹1.50 crore, respectively.
This takes the film’s India gross to ₹981.10 crore. Its domestic net collection stands at ₹820.95 crore, keeping it among the biggest Hindi film releases in the country.
Ramayana worldwide box office collection crosses ₹1,480 crore
The film earned ₹12 crore overseas on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to ₹502 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,483.10 crore. It is also among the few Indian films to cross $50 million overseas without a release in China, with its international gross reported at $53.4 million.
The film has surpassed the overseas collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pathaan and RRR, according to the figures cited in the report.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The ensemble also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Kajal Aggarwal.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation. The second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release.
The film opened with ₹64.85 crore on its first day, while its biggest single-day collection so far was ₹107.50 crore on the first Monday. It had accumulated ₹564.60 crore in its first eight days before entering its second week. The weekday decline has therefore come after an exceptionally strong opening stretch.
Its overseas milestone is another significant part of the film’s run. With the $50 million mark crossed without a China release, Ramayana has joined a small group of Indian films to achieve that feat.