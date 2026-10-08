Tanushree Dutta has addressed the news of Nana Patekar’s death.
The actor is currently travelling to Lucknow for a professional event.
Her past association with Nana Patekar has drawn attention again.
Tanushree Dutta's reaction to Nana Patekar's death came through a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, after news emerged that the actor had died aged 75. Dutta, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment during India's MeToo movement, appeared to acknowledge the news while travelling to Lucknow for an event.
Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's death
Dutta posted about her day on Instagram, including a prayer to Durga and videos from the airport. In one video, she addressed the news without naming Nana directly and said she wanted to stay focused on a professional commitment.
"Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is Evil Dead. So I will share my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but..."
Her video ended before she completed the sentence. She later shared more footage from her journey to Lucknow.
Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy
Dutta accused Nana of sexual harassment in 2018, alleging that the incident took place on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Please. Her allegations became one of the major flashpoints of India's MeToo movement.
She had said she previously approached CINTAA over the matter. An FIR was registered against Patekar, who denied the allegations. The case was closed in 2019 citing insufficient evidence. In 2025, a Mumbai court dismissed the criminal proceedings on grounds that the complaint had exceeded the legal limitation period.
Nana Patekar died of cardiac arrest on October 8.