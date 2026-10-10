She also wrote that when Nana received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Kumar invited him to their home in Pali Hill. "As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched. When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into," she added.