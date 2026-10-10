Saira Banu penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Nana Patekar.
She expressed her grief and remembered Nana's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.
Banu also recalled Dilip Kumar inviting Nana to their Pali Hill home after he won the Best Actor award for Krantiveer.
Legendary actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday (October 8) morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was 75. Several celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jr NTR, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma and others paid tribute to the National Award winner.
Veteran actor Saira Banu also mourned Nana's passing with a moving tribute, recalling a heartwarming anecdote from his film, Krantiveer.
Saira Banu's tribute to Nana Patekar
Saira Banu, 82, took to social media to express her grief and remember Nana's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.
She wrote, "Today, my thoughts go back to an incident that Nana ji once shared about Dilip Sahib, a memory that has stayed with me for the profound humanity it holds."
She also wrote that when Nana received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Kumar invited him to their home in Pali Hill. "As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched. When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into," she added.
"Just imagine that moment. Here was Dilip Sahib, an institution in himself, a legend whose very presence was an honour, expressing his affection not through grand words or gestures, but through the simplest, most beautiful act of kindness.
Nana ji later said something that touched my heart deeply: “Isse bada kya award chahiye ek insaan ko?”
And truly, what greater award can life give you than the love, warmth, and respect of someone you have admired so deeply?," she wrote further.
She concluded her post, "May he be remembered not only for the extraordinary characters he brought to life, but also for the memories, emotions, and impressions he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Nana ji. You will be deeply missed."
Several political leaders and celebs attended his funeral.