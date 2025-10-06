Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation just hours after unveiling his new cabinet, plunging France further into political turmoil.
Lecornu, appointed only a month ago, faced harsh criticism for an unchanged cabinet and mounting opposition to austerity measures, amid protests that led to around 200 arrests.
With no successor named and four prime ministers in less than a year, Macron now confronts renewed instability as he struggles to secure parliamentary backing for his austerity budget.
France was thrown deeper into political turmoil after President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, just hours after unveiling his new cabinet, the presidential office announced on Monday.
Lecornu, appointed only last month after serving as defence minister, had presented a largely unchanged cabinet lineup late Sunday — a move that drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. The backlash highlighted the mounting frustration with Macron’s government as it struggles to navigate a fractured parliament and public discontent over austerity measures.
Tasked with securing parliamentary approval for a tough austerity budget, Lecornu faced an uphill battle in rallying support within the deeply divided legislature. His resignation marks the third leadership collapse in as many months, following the ousters of his predecessors, François Bayrou and Michel Barnier, who both fell victim to parliamentary opposition over spending cuts.
Post Lecornu's appointment, the country erupted in protests which led to around 200 people arrested.
A Macron loyalist and the youngest defence minister in French history, Lecornu is tasked with uniting divided political parties and securing a budget after his predecessor François Bayrou was ousted in a confidence vote earlier this week. Lecornu’s rise comes amid a turbulent year for France, which has seen four prime ministers in less than 12 months. His record includes spearheading military buildup plans and mediating unrest in Guadeloupe. Now, he faces a baptism of fire as protests engulf the streets of Paris and beyond.
With no clear successor yet named, France now faces renewed uncertainty as Macron scrambles to restore stability and push forward his fiscal agenda.