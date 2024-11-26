National

16 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; Tributes Pour In

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the terror attack and said India has remained committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack anniversary
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack anniversary Photo: Kunal Patil/PTI
The date November 26 or 26/11 reminds India of one of the most tragic and frightening terror attacks that took place in Mumbai in 2008. Today marks the 16th anniversary of the Mumbai Terror Attack.



On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea and killed 166 people and around 300 people were injured, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

Nine terrorists were later killed by security forces while Ajmal Kasab, the only attacker to be captured alive, was hanged in November 2012.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.

Tributes To Martyrs Of Mumbai Terror Attack

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu in a post on X wrote, "On the anniversary of the cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November, 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families."

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the president added.

Maharashtra Top Leaders, Police

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the terror attack.

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Home Minister Amit Shah

While speaking of the 2008 terror attack, Home Minister amit Shah mentioned the Narendra Modi government's "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism and said that the cowardly terrorists shamed humanity by killing innocent people in Mumbai on this day in 2008.

"I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and pay homage to those who lost their lives," he said in a post on X in Hindi with the hashtag #MumbaiTerrorAttack.

Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation and the Modi government's "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world. Today, India has become a world leader in anti-terror initiatives, the home minister added.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled the loss of lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and urged people to be united and determined to end terrorism.

Adityanath also paid tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the attack.

"Humble tribute to the innocent citizens who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack in Mumbai on 26/11 and heartfelt salute to the brave sons of Mother India who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties in this incident that tarnished humanity!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

"Let us be united and determined to end terrorism," he said in Hindi.

