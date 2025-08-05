26/11 Attacks: Alleged Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Seeks Private Counsel

Patiala House Court’s verdict on the alleged mastermind's plea for private legal representation, expected to be delivered on August 7.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
26/11 Mumbai Attack accused Tahawwur Rana
26/11 Mumbai Attack accused Tahawwur Rana Photo: Illustration by Saahil for Outlook
Summary
Summary of this article

  Tahawwur Rana, until now represented by a court-appointed counsel, has requested private legal counsel.

  A Decision on whether Rana can have private legal representation is expected on August 7.

Tahawwur Rana the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case expressed his desire to engage a private legal counsel to represent him.

Until now, Rana has been represented by a court-appointed legal aid counsel. Reportedly, he has sought permission to speak with his family to arrange for a private lawyer, according to news agency ANI.

26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana - X/@vinodKkumar
Who Is Tahawwur Rana, Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Extradited To India

BY Outlook News Desk

Tihar Jail authorities had, however, recently denied Rana regular telephonic access to his family, restricting his communication amid strict prison protocols. The Patiala House Court, after receiving responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and jail officials, has reserved its order on Rana’s plea. The decision on whether Rana can appoint private counsel and have regular family communication is expected on August 7.

Earlier in June, the court had granted Rana limited phone access, allowing him to make a single supervised call to his family. This call was conducted under the watchful eye of senior Tihar Jail officials as part of prison safety measures.

26/11 Mumbai Attack accused Tahawwur Rana | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook - null
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To Tihar Jail Till June 6

BY PTI

In addition to the legal counsel request, the court approved Rana’s plea for a bed and mattress inside Tihar Jail on medical grounds, despite opposition from the jail authorities. Typically, such amenities are only granted to inmates aged 65 and above. At 64 and a half years old, Rana argued medical necessity, a claim supported by his complete medical history submitted to the prison authorities.

Tahawwur Rana is believed to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, a US national and the key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana was extradited from the United States to India earlier this year after the Supreme Court of the US dismissed his review petition in April, paving the way for his transfer.

US Supreme Court Clears 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India - | Photo- File
US Supreme Court Clears 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks remain one of the most brutal terrorist acts in India's recent history. On November 26, 2008, ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists infiltrated Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks on multiple high-profile targets, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Taj Mahal and Oberoi Trident hotels, and Nariman House. The nearly 60-hour siege resulted in 166 fatalities and left a lasting impact on the nation.

As Tahawwur Rana’s case proceeds, all eyes will be on the Patiala House Court’s verdict on August 7 on his plea for private legal representation.

Published At:
