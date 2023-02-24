'I Am There To Protect Jacqueline Fernandez...': Sukesh Chandrasekhar At Patiala House Court

Speaking before Delhi's Patiala House Court, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Friday said that Jacqueline Fernandez was not part of the alleged Rs 200-crore extortion case and he was there to protect her.

"I am there to protect her," he said, further adding that she did not have to worry, according to a report by India Today.

Earlier, Sukesh had accused AAP leader Satyendra Jain of threats and mental harassment. He had also written to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, about the matter. He claimed that the AAP leader had been pressurizing and harassing him in order to withdraw cases filed against them.

Earlier, on Thursday, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a multi-crore laundering case, on Wednesday morning broke down in front of the police after a raid of his prison cell led to the broke led to the seizure of Gucci sandals worth ₹ 1.5 lakh and two pairs of jeans worth ₹ 80,000 at Mandoli Jail.

According to media reports, the CCTV visual of the prison showed Chandrasekhar standing and weeping in a corner as an official along with the personnel from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carrying out the belongings from his cell.

Chandrasekhar has been arrested in a Rs 200-cr money laundering case. In a statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandrasekhar is a "known conman". The Delhi Police are probing it in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion.

According to the ED, "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)."