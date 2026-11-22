Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Modi said, "Today, you must have seen that there is a lot of discussion in the media and on social media. In that discussion, everyone is saying today that Modi ji said in Parliament in 2023 that you should invest your money in bonds issued by the Government of India's PSUs. You will make a fortune. People mocked me at the time, but today history bears witness that those who invested made a fortune."