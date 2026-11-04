Mojtaba Khamenei has instructed Iran's military commanders to prepare for an immediate response to fresh US or Israeli attacks.
Iran is expanding its potential target lists and increasing the production of military equipment.
Qatar continues to mediate between Tehran and Washington as disagreements over a possible agreement persist.
Iran says its military has prepared a "maximum deterrence" plan against any fresh attack by the United States or Israel, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructing senior commanders to ensure an immediate response without geographical restrictions. The preparations include expanding target lists covering American and Israeli assets and increasing the production of military equipment.
The warning comes amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent US strikes on Iranian territory and diplomatic efforts that have yet to produce an agreement. While Qatar continues to mediate between the two sides, Iran has signalled that it is preparing for the possibility of another military confrontation.
Khamenei instructs commanders to expand military readiness
During a meeting with Iran's three senior military commanders on October 31, Khamenei called for "maximum deterrence" against any renewed military action by Washington or Tel Aviv.
According to Axios, he instructed the commanders to prepare an "immediate and effective response" to any new attack, without geographical restrictions. The instructions also included expanding Iran's list of potential targets to cover American and Israeli assets and infrastructure within the reach of Iranian forces.
The meeting included Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Ali Abdollahi, Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi.
According to Axios, the commanders briefed Khamenei on military readiness along Iran's Gulf coastline, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and the country's north-western and south-eastern borders. They also reported a "several-fold increase" in the production of ammunition, reconnaissance equipment, support and combat weapons.
Tehran warns against renewed US and Israeli strikes
Iran's military warnings have accompanied preparations for a possible expansion of the conflict beyond its immediate borders. The revised target lists are intended to cover American and Israeli military and infrastructure assets that could be reached by Iranian forces.
Al Jazeera reported that Tehran was preparing its military response around the principle of "maximum deterrence", signalling that another attack would not necessarily be confined to the geographical area of the initial confrontation.
The military preparations come after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island. A US official described the operation as defensive, while the strikes added to tensions between the two countries and complicated efforts to prevent another round of fighting.
Diplomatic efforts face continuing obstacles
Despite the military warnings, diplomatic efforts to reach an understanding between Washington and Tehran have continued through Qatari mediation. However, the two sides remain divided over the terms of a possible agreement.
Reuters reported that a senior Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran and Washington remained far from an agreement despite diplomatic efforts. The official said mediators were "working hard to narrow gaps between Tehran and Washington" and warned that Iran would respond forcefully to further US strikes in the region and beyond.
Tehran has sought the lifting of oil sanctions, an end to the US naval blockade and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of the negotiations. The disagreements have also complicated efforts to reach an understanding over the Strait of Hormuz and the wider security situation in the region.
The diplomatic differences have left the possibility of renewed military action unresolved, even as Qatar continues its mediation efforts. Tehran has maintained that any further US strikes would invite retaliation, while Washington has indicated that its recent operation was limited and did not signal a return to major combat.