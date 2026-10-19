L K Advani Discharged From Delhi's Apollo Hospital After Health Improvement

BJP veteran L K Advani was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday after his health improved.
He was admitted on October 16 with a chest infection and related pulmonary complications, the hospital said.
Advani served as India's deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and played a key role in the BJP's rise as a national political force.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L K Advani was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday after his health improved. He was admitted to the hospital on October 16 with a chest infection and related pulmonary complications.
In a statement, the hospital confirmed his discharge and said he had responded to treatment.
“Mr L.K. Advani, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on 16th October with a chest infection, is being discharged today. He has been under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant - Neurology and has shown improvement in his medical status,” the hospital said in a press note.
Advani has served as the BJP president on several occasions and was India's deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. A senior figure in the party, he played a key role in the BJP's rise as a major national political force.