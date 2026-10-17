LK Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on October 16 and is receiving treatment in the pulmonary department.
The 98-year-old BJP veteran has had several hospital admissions in recent years, including in 2024 and May 2026.
Advani served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024.
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Friday evening, October 16, after developing a chest infection. The 98-year-old leader is undergoing treatment in the hospital’s pulmonary department and remains under observation by a team of doctors, hospital officials said. His condition was reported to be stable. Advani was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 pm, according to reports.
The latest hospitalisation comes amid recurring health concerns for the veteran politician, who has been admitted to hospital several times in recent years. The circumstances of his latest admission have not prompted any reported change in his political status, and no further details about the treatment or expected duration of his stay were immediately available.
Advani’s Recent Health Concerns
Advani was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May 2026 for age-related health complications. He remained under medical care for a few days before being discharged, according to media reports. In December 2024, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for medical management and investigations. The hospital had said at the time that his condition was stable, and he subsequently showed gradual improvement.
The BJP veteran was also admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi in June 2024 for age-related health concerns and was discharged the following day after evaluation. He was hospitalised again at Apollo Hospital in July that year for observation. His latest admission comes as he approaches his 99th birthday on November 8.
A Key Figure In The BJP’s Rise
Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, Advani became one of the central figures in the BJP’s rise as a national political force. He served as the party’s president during three terms and played a major role in expanding its organisational reach across India. His Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 became a defining episode in the party’s political history.
Advani served as Union Home Minister from 1998 to 2004 and as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the National Democratic Alliance government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In recognition of his contribution to public life, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his Delhi residence on October 7 and sought his blessings after completing 25 years as a head of government, according to reports. Advani remains a prominent figure in the BJP’s history, having helped shape the party’s political trajectory over several decades.