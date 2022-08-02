Naga Chaitanya Reacts When Asked About Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I'm Just Gonna Smile’

Naga Chaitanya, who was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is said to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. In fact, several reports started linking Chaitanya and Sobhita, and touted them to be together, months after he parted ways with his ex-wife.

Now during a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Chaitanya was asked about Sobhita. While the actor did not react promptly, he laughed heartily and then nodded his head. He further went on to simply say that "I'm just gonna smile." Well, now it seems a new romance is certainly brewing, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, in June, there were reports that Chaitanya's fans were upset with her PR team for planting baseless rumours about the actor and Sobhita. However, Samantha was quick to respond to them and had tweeted, “Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on.”

Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Meanwhile, Samantha, who was a guest of Karan Johar's talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, was asked during the show about her current status with Chaitanya. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it may be sometime in the future."

Soon after, the actor too opened up about their divorce and told ETimes, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That's what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it's good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that's it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017. However, they announced their separation on social media in a joint statement last year.