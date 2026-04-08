IPL 2026: When Did Prithvi Shaw Last Play An Indian Premier League Match?

Summary of this article
Prithvi Shaw is part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026
He is yet to feature in the IPL 2026 so far
Check when appeared in the IPL last time below
Prithvi Shaw’s association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) began like a fairytale. Entering the league in 2018 as a U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Shaw was quickly hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Known for his 'see ball, hit ball' philosophy, he became a pillar for the Delhi Capitals (DC), peaking in 2021 when he smashed 479 runs.
His ability to dominate the powerplay and historic feat of hitting six boundaries in a single over made him one of the most feared openers in the tournament’s history.
However, the high-flying trajectory soon hit turbulence. Between 2023 and 2024, Shaw’s form dipped significantly. Struggles with consistency, fitness concerns, and technical vulnerabilities against high-pace bowling saw him fall out of favor with the team management.
In 2023, he managed just 106 runs in 8 games, and by 2024, he was frequently in and out of the starting XI. The decline was so sharp that the Capitals eventually released their long-term protege ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
During this period of transition, Shaw looked beyond Indian shores to rediscover his rhythm. In 2025, after being released by Delhi and initially finding no takers in the higher brackets of the auction, he spent a significant amount of time playing domestic cricket in England.
Representing Northamptonshire in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup, Shaw showcased flashes of his brilliance, including a double-century that reminded scouts of his high ceiling. This stint in the English circuit was viewed as a vital reset for the opener, allowing him to work on his technique and fitness away from the intense spotlight of the Indian media.
Seeking a fresh start to revive his career, Shaw made the major decision to shift from Mumbai to Maharashtra for the 2025–26 domestic season. After an eight-year journey with his home state, he obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association in June 2025.
The change in environment yielded immediate results in the Ranji Trophy, where he silenced critics by smashing a blistering unbeaten 222 off 156 balls against Chandigarh, the third-fastest double-century in Indian first-class history.
The December 2025 auction was a sobering experience for the Mumbai batter. Shaw went unsold twice in the initial rounds, prompting him to post and then quickly delete a heartbreak emoji on social media.
In a dramatic 'God's Plan' moment during the accelerated round, the Delhi Capitals returned to secure his services at his base price of 75 lakh, offering him a lifeline to revive his career where it all started.
Despite the auction drama, Shaw is currently fighting to reclaim his spot in the lineup. As of today, April 8, 2026, he has yet to feature in the starting XI for the ongoing season, as the team has backed Pathum Nissanka at the top.
Prithvi Shaw's Last IPL Appearance
Prithvi Shaw's last competitive IPL appearance remains the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 29, 2024, at Eden Gardens, where he scored 13 runs off 7 balls.
Why is Prithvi Shaw not playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026?
Shaw has spent the start of the season on the bench. The team management has favored a new opening combination featuring KL Rahul and Sri Lankan star Pathum Nissanka.
Why did Prithvi Shaw move from Mumbai to Maharashtra?
The move followed a difficult period where Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai side due to concerns over his fitness and discipline.
Can Prithvi Shaw still make a comeback to the Indian National Team?
At 26 years old, Shaw is still young enough for a comeback, but his path is difficult. While his raw talent is undeniable, the national selectors have prioritized fitness and consistent impact scores in the IPL.