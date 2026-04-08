IPL 2026: When Did Prithvi Shaw Last Play An Indian Premier League Match?

Prithvi Shaw has been absent from action in the IPL for a long time now. Despite being part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, he is yet to get a game

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prithvi Shaw is part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

  • He is yet to feature in the IPL 2026 so far

  • Check when appeared in the IPL last time below

Prithvi Shaw’s association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) began like a fairytale. Entering the league in 2018 as a U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Shaw was quickly hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Known for his 'see ball, hit ball' philosophy, he became a pillar for the Delhi Capitals (DC), peaking in 2021 when he smashed 479 runs.

His ability to dominate the powerplay and historic feat of hitting six boundaries in a single over made him one of the most feared openers in the tournament’s history.

However, the high-flying trajectory soon hit turbulence. Between 2023 and 2024, Shaw’s form dipped significantly. Struggles with consistency, fitness concerns, and technical vulnerabilities against high-pace bowling saw him fall out of favor with the team management.

In 2023, he managed just 106 runs in 8 games, and by 2024, he was frequently in and out of the starting XI. The decline was so sharp that the Capitals eventually released their long-term protege ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

During this period of transition, Shaw looked beyond Indian shores to rediscover his rhythm. In 2025, after being released by Delhi and initially finding no takers in the higher brackets of the auction, he spent a significant amount of time playing domestic cricket in England.

Related Content
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India,. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 8 - All You Need To Know
Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Ayush Mhatre Joins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Prithvi Shaw In A Special List - Check Out Here
DC has picked Pathum Nissanka over Prithvi Shaw in the first match against LSG. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Why Prithvi Shaw Is Not Playing Today?
IPL Auction 2026: Prithvi Shaw Goes Unsold As Former Delhi Capitals Batter Finds No Takers - X/IPL
Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals
Related Content

Representing Northamptonshire in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup, Shaw showcased flashes of his brilliance, including a double-century that reminded scouts of his high ceiling. This stint in the English circuit was viewed as a vital reset for the opener, allowing him to work on his technique and fitness away from the intense spotlight of the Indian media.

Seeking a fresh start to revive his career, Shaw made the major decision to shift from Mumbai to Maharashtra for the 2025–26 domestic season. After an eight-year journey with his home state, he obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association in June 2025.

The change in environment yielded immediate results in the Ranji Trophy, where he silenced critics by smashing a blistering unbeaten 222 off 156 balls against Chandigarh, the third-fastest double-century in Indian first-class history.

The December 2025 auction was a sobering experience for the Mumbai batter. Shaw went unsold twice in the initial rounds, prompting him to post and then quickly delete a heartbreak emoji on social media.

In a dramatic 'God's Plan' moment during the accelerated round, the Delhi Capitals returned to secure his services at his base price of 75 lakh, offering him a lifeline to revive his career where it all started.

Despite the auction drama, Shaw is currently fighting to reclaim his spot in the lineup. As of today, April 8, 2026, he has yet to feature in the starting XI for the ongoing season, as the team has backed Pathum Nissanka at the top.

Prithvi Shaw's Last IPL Appearance

Prithvi Shaw's last competitive IPL appearance remains the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 29, 2024, at Eden Gardens, where he scored 13 runs off 7 balls.

Q

Why is Prithvi Shaw not playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026?

A

Shaw has spent the start of the season on the bench. The team management has favored a new opening combination featuring KL Rahul and Sri Lankan star Pathum Nissanka.

Q

Why did Prithvi Shaw move from Mumbai to Maharashtra?

A

The move followed a difficult period where Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai side due to concerns over his fitness and discipline.

Q

Can Prithvi Shaw still make a comeback to the Indian National Team?

A

At 26 years old, Shaw is still young enough for a comeback, but his path is difficult. While his raw talent is undeniable, the national selectors have prioritized fitness and consistent impact scores in the IPL.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Nissanka, Rahul Eye Positive Start; Delhi Capitals 20/0 (2), Gujarat Titans 210/4 (20)

  2. IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG Match? Report Suggests Good News For Knight Riders

  3. Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

  4. Jasprit Bumrah Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Breaking Down IPL's Experience Versus Youth Clash

  5. KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  2. Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

  4. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  5. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire; Israel Attacks Kills 10 In Lebanon

  2. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  3. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  4. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  5. Pak invites US, Iran for talks in Islamabad

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire; Israel Attacks Kills 10 In Lebanon

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump