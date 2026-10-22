Jamia Millia Islamia Cancels 106th Foundation Day Celebrations Amid Students’ Union Protest

Jamia Millia Islamia has cancelled its 106th Foundation Day celebrations and Talimi Mela 2026.
The agitation demanding the restoration of the students’ union, dissolved in 2006, entered its 10th day on October 22.
Protesters are demanding student-led union elections, withdrawal of disciplinary action and the removal of the Chief Proctor and Security Adviser.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has cancelled its 106th Foundation Day celebrations amid ongoing campus protests demanding the restoration of the students’ union. The university’s annual cultural and educational festival, ‘Talimi Mela’, was scheduled to be held from October 29 to November 1 in New Delhi.
In an internal communication dated October 21, the Dean of Students’ Welfare said the decision was taken because normalcy had not been restored on campus and the protesting students had not agreed to the university’s proposed resolution.
“The protesting students have not yet agreed to the proposed resolution, and normalcy has not yet been restored on campus. In view of this, and keeping the safety and well-being of our students, guests and participants foremost in mind, it has been decided with deep regret to cancel Talimi Mela 2026, scheduled from 29 October to 1 November 2026,” the communication stated.
Jamia Protest Enters 10th Day
The agitation demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006, entered its 10th day on October 22.
The protest began with an indefinite hunger strike by five students — Ebin Basil, Mohd Jasim Khan, Rehan Haider, Rehan Pawar and Faizan Ali Khan — on October 12. Demonstrations have continued across the campus since then.
The university has taken several measures in response to the agitation. It temporarily shut the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library for a day, citing security concerns, and initially constituted a high-level committee to engage with the protesting students.
On October 21, JMI announced the formation of a five-member committee to draft a constitution for the students’ union, which has remained suspended since 2006.
The university had also suspended three students in connection with the agitation. However, in a notification issued on October 21, it said disciplinary action against students involved in protests between October 12 and 21 would be reviewed.
Students Demand Union Elections, Withdrawal Of Disciplinary Action
The protesting students have called for elections to the JMISU to be conducted by an election commission constituted by students. They have also demanded written revocation of all disciplinary action linked to the ongoing agitation and the removal of the university’s Chief Proctor and Security Adviser.
The protesters have additionally sought regular medical monitoring, access to ambulances and protection from intimidation for students participating in the hunger strike.
“The students of Jamia will not be intimidated by deadlines or threats. Our protest is peaceful and democratic, and the hunger strike continues,” the students said in a statement.
The cancellation of Talimi Mela comes as the university faces continued demands to restore the students’ union and resolve the dispute through dialogue.