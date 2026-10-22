Summary of this article

Ladakh Chief Secretary assures swift action on introducing helicopter services for remote areas along the Sino-India border.

The initiative aims to improve connectivity, emergency medical evacuations, and transit for residents in hard-to-reach border regions.

Local demands for reliable air transport are being addressed to enhance infrastructure near the frontier.

Former executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Konchok Stanzin has sought expansion of the subsidised helicopter service to Nyoma and Durbuk in the Changthang region of eastern Ladakh, with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra assuring a solution.