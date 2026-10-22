All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election, but the result will turn on a much smaller number of competitive contests. Democrats need a net gain of four seats in each chamber to take control, according to Reuters. A Democratic victory would give the opposition greater power to scrutinise the administration and block parts of its legislative agenda. Yet disapproval of a president does not automatically translate into votes for the other party. The outcome will depend on competitive races, turnout and whether Democrats can persuade voters that they offer a credible alternative.