'A Particular Issue': Reason For Impasse Over Sonia Gandhi Memoir, Penguin India Denies External Pressure

Penguin Random House India has denied external pressure influenced its decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging in India.
The publisher said discussions with Gandhi’s representatives broke down over “a particular issue” but declined to disclose details.
The memoir will be released internationally by Alfred A. Knopf on November 10, with speculation continuing over the disputed passages.
Penguin Random House India on Monday, August 31, denied that any external pressure influenced its decision not to publish veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s much-anticipated memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, saying discussions over the manuscript reached an impasse over “a particular issue”.
The publisher declined to disclose details of the disagreement, citing its agreement with the author and the importance of maintaining author confidentiality.
The clarification comes amid controversy over the Indian publication of Gandhi’s memoir. The book is scheduled for worldwide release on November 10 in the US by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House. However, Penguin Random House India will not publish the book after discussions with Gandhi’s representatives broke down.
The decision has triggered speculation over whether the manuscript faced objections to references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or other politically sensitive issues.
Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had alleged that pressure was put on Penguin India to remove portions of the memoir dealing with Modi, the RSS and China’s occupation of Indian territory during the Modi government.
Publisher Says No External Pressure
Lawyers representing Penguin Random House India flagged changes and deletions from “several chapters” of Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming book, The Indian Express reported. Among the reported passages that reportedly drew objections were references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 12 years in power, the role of the RSS, instances of communal divisions and riots, and the condition of minorities.
But the publisher denied any external pressure.
Pallavi Narayan, spokesperson for Penguin Random House India, said the publisher wanted to correct what it described as “certain misrepresentations” surrounding the forthcoming memoir.
“We feel it is important for us to correct certain misrepresentations regarding the forthcoming memoir ‘Belonging’. This is a book that we at Penguin Random House India were really keen on publishing as it was a hard-won acquisition,” Narayan said in a statement to PTI.
The publisher said the manuscript went through its normal editorial process, during which several points were raised and discussed with Gandhi’s representatives.
According to Penguin India, some of its suggestions were accepted by the author’s team, while on other matters the publisher accepted the author’s position.
However, the two sides ultimately failed to reach an understanding on one particular issue.
“Since the content of the book is confidential and under embargo, there was no external pressure whatsoever,” the publisher said.
Details Of Dispute Not Disclosed
Penguin India said Gandhi’s representatives subsequently informed the publisher that they did not wish to proceed with the Indian publication.
The publisher said it respected the decision and would not disclose what led to the disagreement because it was bound by an agreement with the author and considered confidentiality paramount.
It also defended its editorial role, saying publishers have a responsibility to critically assess manuscripts, raise questions, make recommendations and exercise independent editorial judgment.
The statement did not identify the specific passage, chapter or subject that became the point of disagreement.
Memoir To Be Published Internationally
The controversy follows the announcement by Alfred A. Knopf that Belonging: A Journey of Love will be published worldwide on November 10.
The memoir is expected to cover Gandhi’s life, political journey and experiences within one of India’s most prominent political families. Its international publication is proceeding even as Penguin Random House India has withdrawn from the proposed Indian edition.
The dispute has also renewed debate over editorial independence and freedom of expression, with Congress leaders questioning whether political considerations played a role in the decision.
Penguin India, however, maintains that the decision resulted from an unresolved editorial disagreement between the publisher and Gandhi’s representatives, rather than intervention from outside the publishing process.