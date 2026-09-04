After Penguin India Ditches Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir, HarperCollins Steps In to Publish ‘Belonging’

HarperCollins India is set to publish Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging: A Journey of Love on November 10, 2026.
Penguin Random House India dropped plans to publish the memoir after seeking “editorial changes and deletions” in part of the manuscript.
Several publishers were in the fray after the Penguin row, with HarperCollins reported close to finalising the India deal.
HarperCollins India will publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in India on 10 November 2026, after Penguin Random House India dropped plans to publish the book.
The memoir was initially expected to be published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), but its publication in India ran into difficulties after the publisher sought certain changes and deletions in part of the manuscript. Several Indian publishers were subsequently in the fray, with HarperCollins reported to be close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the book in India.
Indian Express had reported that PRHI, which was expected to publish Belonging: A Journey of Love, would not do so in India after sources said the publisher had sought “editorial changes and deletions” in “a part of the manuscript”. The proposed changes were rejected by Sonia Gandhi.
Indian Express reported that the memoir had met roadblocks while Gandhi was in talks with Penguin India over its publication. Following Penguin India’s exit, several Indian publishers were in the fray to publish the book in India.
According to Indian Express, HarperCollins was close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India. The memoir is scheduled to be published in India on 10 November 2026.