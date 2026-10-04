Army Personnel Held In Possession Of Banned Drugs At Srinagar Airport

P
PTI
Published at:

Army Personnel Arrested at Srinagar Airport After Contraband Substances Recovered from Baggage

image Prefer on Google
army,srinagar
Army personnel held in possession of banned drugs at Srinagar airport
Summary of this article

  • Army personnel arrested at Srinagar airport after contraband was found in his baggage.

  • Security forces recovered 213 grams of poppy straw from his possession.

  • Officials also recovered 69 grams of cannabis-like substance.

Security forces arrested an army personnel at the drop gate of Srinagar International Airport after some contraband substance was recovered from his baggage, officials said on Sunday.

Police and CRPF personnel apprehended the army personnel on Saturday as they recovered poppy straw and cannabis-like substance from his possession, the officials said.

British Police Arrest Dual UK-Iranian National Over RAF Fairford Security Incident

By Outlook News Desk

The banned substances recovered included 213 grams of poppy straw and 69 grams of cannabis-like substance.

A case under relevant sections of the law have been registered and investigation set into motion, they added.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories