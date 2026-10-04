Army personnel held in possession of banned drugs at Srinagar airport

Summary of this article

Army personnel arrested at Srinagar airport after contraband was found in his baggage.

Security forces recovered 213 grams of poppy straw from his possession.

Officials also recovered 69 grams of cannabis-like substance.

Security forces arrested an army personnel at the drop gate of Srinagar International Airport after some contraband substance was recovered from his baggage, officials said on Sunday.

Police and CRPF personnel apprehended the army personnel on Saturday as they recovered poppy straw and cannabis-like substance from his possession, the officials said.