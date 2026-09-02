Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises To 1,204, Over 4,200 Still Missing

Nepal's flood death toll has risen to 1,204, with around 4,216 people still missing, according to the latest NDRRMA update.
Nearly 12,000 people have been rescued, while more than 21,000 security personnel have been mobilised for search, rescue and relief operations.
India, China and the US have stepped up assistance, sending rescue teams, medicines, relief supplies and specialised equipment to support Nepal's response.
Nepal's death toll from the devastating floods has risen to 1,204, with around 4,216 people still missing, according to the latest government update. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said 11,993 people had been rescued as of 6 pm on Wednesday, while 301 injured people were receiving or had received medical treatment.
What Is The Latest Nepal Flood Death Toll?
Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 348, followed by Nawalparasi East at 217 and Nawalparasi West at 202, according to Nepal Police data cited by the authority. Nuwakot recovered 155 bodies, Rasuwa recovered 115, Gorkha recovered 69, Dhading stood at 60 and Tanahun at 38.
Over 4,200 People Still Missing
The authority said around 4,216 people remained missing, including around 1,558 in Nuwakot and 865 in Rasuwa. Around 900 people linked to hydropower projects were also listed as missing, while 583 foreign nationals and 164 Nepali citizens travelling with foreigners remained unaccounted for.
How Are Rescue And Relief Operations Progressing?
India continues to extend humanitarian assistance to Nepal.
The fifth Indian aircraft landed in Nepal in the morning, carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava handed over the fresh tranche of relief material to the Government of Nepal.
China has sent emergency aid to Nepal in the wake of the mudslide, including: $2 million in cash aid from the Chinese government; $200,000 from the Red Cross Society of China; 55.8 tons of relief supplies; Images, satellite & hydrological data of disaster-hit areas; 2 teams of Chinese tunnel rescue experts and 5 DNA identification experts.
On Wednesday, two U.S. military cargo aircraft delivered 5,000 specialized disaster victim recovery supplies, 500 first aid kits, stretchers, and front-end loaders to support Nepal-led search, rescue, and recovery operations. The assistance responds directly to requests from the Government of Nepal and comes in addition to the $3.6 million in U.S. assistance already announced for the flood response.
Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the disaster's link to climate change must be strongly raised with the international community.
The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction and thousands of people missing.
Addressing the House of Representatives, PM Shah said the scale and nature of the disaster raised serious questions about the growing risks faced by people living in the Himalayan region due to climate change.
"According to experts, the flash flood in Bhotekoshi of Rasuwa district was caused by an ice-rock avalanche in the Himalayas. This incident shows the increasing risk the people of the mountain region have to bear with the occurrence of climate change," he said.