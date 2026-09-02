What Odisha’s MSMEs Need from Banks in 2026

The MSME Growth Conclave, themed “Banking on Bharat: Empowering Odisha’s MSMEs”, is scheduled for August 27, 2026, at the MAYFAIR Convention Centre, Bhubaneshwar.
The objective of the conclave is to connect the country’s entrepreneurs, policymakers, banking and financial institutions, industry leaders and ecosystem partners with a singular focus of translating conversations around business growth into practical opportunities, actionable knowledge and meaningful connections.
From a thought leadership position, in the capacity of Anchor Partner, Bank of Baroda (BoB), a major Indian public sector bank, will share its core expertise in finance, enterprise growth and business banking as the centre of the experience, while Outlook Group provides a platform through its conclaves to acknowledge the role of sectoral contributions and individual accomplishments towards the development of society and the country.
The bank will interact with business leaders to exchange ideas and create a high-value forum to explore opportunities and engage directly with decision-makers. The highlight of the conclave will be Bank of Baroda’s Masterclass platform, translating complex business and financial themes into practical insights that participants can apply to their enterprises.
The Masterclass programme will be supported by co-facilitators, bringing domain expertise from institutions of repute. Their participation will ensure that sessions move beyond broad discussions to address the real world challenges businesses face—from accessing finance and entering new markets to understanding export processes, managing trade risks and navigating government procurement.
Odisha’s MSME Landscape
FY2026 is shaping up to be a year of opportunities for Odisha’s economic growth. As businesses expand across manufacturing, mining, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, exports and services, access to timely, appropriately structured finance is equally important as access to markets. Odisha’s vast MSME ecosystem, with more than 2.7 million registered units, featuring among the top ten MSME states nationally, reflects the scale of this opportunity.
The banking sector is also keeping pace with a volatile market of rising equipment costs, digital transactions, export opportunities, the need to participate in large government and PSU procurement programmes and offering appropriate banking solutions.
Empowering Odisha’s MSMEs
Outlook MSME Growth Conclave — Odisha 2026 is an invite-only, prestigious event which will engage in a full-day industry gathering designed to create a meaningful dialogue between Odisha’s MSMEs and the banking ecosystem. The conclave will bring together 175, Udyam-registered MSMEs from industrial clusters across the state, with a clear focus on translating banking solutions into practical business outcomes.
Rather than a generic showcase of financial products, the conclave is built around the documented needs of participating businesses.
Odisha’s vast MSME ecosystem, with more than 2.7 million registered units, featuring among the top ten MSME states nationally, reflects the scale of this opportunity
What to Expect
The day will feature an inaugural address by the Chief Secretary of Odisha, with senior secretaries from key state departments attending as invited guests, adding institutional depth and credibility to the conversations. Moderated by Outlook Editor, Bank of Baroda will present its approach on supporting India’s growing MSME economy. This will be followed by five of masterclasses by Bank of Baroda representatives and domain specialists.
The conclave will create space for candid conversations and meaningful business connections. The panel discussion, “Unlocking Credit for Odisha’s MSMEs: What Works, What Doesn’t?”, will include think-tank on the real-world challenges of accessing, deploying and scaling credit, followed by a Q&A session with the audience moderated by an Outlook editor. The conclave will culminate in a focused “Networking & Business Connect”, with product-specific tables covering working capital, equipment finance, export finance and digital banking. This will give participating MSMEs an opportunity to move seamlessly from insights and conversations to one-on-one consultations, helping them identify relevant financial solutions for their immediate business needs and future growth.
The conclave aims to create a collaborative platform connecting Odisha’s MSMEs with banks, towards understanding the evolving financial needs of MSMEs in 2026, including easier access to credit, digital banking solutions, working capital, technology adoption, and support for sustainable expansion. By bringing businesses and financial institutions together, the initiative seeks to identify challenges, share practical solutions, and encourage stronger partnerships. The conclave ultimately aims to equip Odisha’s business community with the knowledge, resources, and financial support needed to achieve resilient, inclusive, and sustainable growth.