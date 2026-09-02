What Odisha’s MSMEs Need from Banks in 2026

The conclave will create space for candid conversations and meaningful business connections. The panel discussion, “Unlocking Credit for Odisha’s MSMEs: What Works, What Doesn’t?”, will include think-tank on the real-world challenges of accessing, deploying and scaling credit, followed by a Q&A session with the audience moderated by an Outlook editor. The conclave will culminate in a focused “Networking & Business Connect”, with product-specific tables covering working capital, equipment finance, export finance and digital banking. This will give participating MSMEs an opportunity to move seamlessly from insights and conversations to one-on-one consultations, helping them identify relevant financial solutions for their immediate business needs and future growth.