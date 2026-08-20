Lucknow Man Shoots Banker Wife Outside Office, Kills Sister And Himself

Lucknow man allegedly shot dead his wife, an ICICI Bank relationship manager, outside her Gomti Nagar branch.
Police said the accused later shot his sister before killing himself.
Investigators said the couple had marital disputes and divorce proceedings were underway.
A man allegedly shot dead his wife, an ICICI Bank relationship manager, outside her Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow on Thursday before killing his sister and turning the gun on himself, police said.
The victim was identified as Divya Mishra. Her husband, Manas Vajpayee, was reportedly waiting outside the bank in an autorickshaw and allegedly opened fire as she stepped out of a car.
Police said the couple had been facing marital problems and divorce proceedings were underway, Hindustan Times reported.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amol Murkut told reporters that the couple had “some issues” and said investigators were examining the circumstances leading up to the killings.
WhatsApp Post Under Investigation
Before his death, Vajpayee allegedly uploaded a WhatsApp status referring to his wife’s killing, his intention to die by suicide and his plan to kill his sister.
“Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything,” the post read.
Police are expected to examine the message as part of the investigation.
Vajpayee was also reportedly employed in the banking sector.
Soon after the shooting, Mishra’s sister Pragya posted on Facebook seeking help.
“I have just received a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... I pray to God to save my sister... @UPPolice @lkopolice @dgpup,” she wrote.
Accused Allegedly Kills Sister Before Shooting Himself
After allegedly shooting Mishra, Vajpayee fled to the Husaria area, where police said he shot his sister, Sheeba Bajpai, and then killed himself.
ADCP Murkut said five police teams have been constituted to investigate the case.
Investigators will examine CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, he said.
Similar Cases Reported In Karnataka, Delhi
The Lucknow case comes amid reports of other recent killings involving spouses.
In Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, police arrested 29-year-old Praveen Ashok Jigalur last month for allegedly killing his wife, Bhagyshree Jigalur, after suspecting her of infidelity.
Investigators told news agency PTI that the accused allegedly hanged his wife and recorded a video while she struggled. Police said the video was later shared with her father, relatives and friends.
In a separate case in Delhi, a man allegedly killed his wife at their home in Seelampur before fleeing.
Police arrested him three days later in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Investigators said he had travelled through several cities in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.