Lucknow man shoots banker wife outside office kills sister and himself

Lucknow Man Shoots Banker Wife Outside Office, Kills Sister And Himself

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 20 August 2026 5:20 pm

The victim was identified as Divya Mishra. Her husband, Manas Vajpayee, was reportedly waiting outside the bank in an autorickshaw and allegedly opened fire as she stepped out of a car

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 20 August 2026 5:20 pm

Police officials outside the ICICI Bank branch in the Gomti Nagar area, after a bank employee allegedly shot dead his wife, a bank official, and his sister before shooting himself, in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar