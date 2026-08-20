Lucknow Man Shoots Banker Wife Outside Office, Kills Sister And Himself

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

The victim was identified as Divya Mishra. Her husband, Manas Vajpayee, was reportedly waiting outside the bank in an autorickshaw and allegedly opened fire as she stepped out of a car

image Prefer on Google
Bank employee kills wife, sister before shooting himself
Police officials outside the ICICI Bank branch in the Gomti Nagar area, after a bank employee allegedly shot dead his wife, a bank official, and his sister before shooting himself, in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Summary of this article

  • Lucknow man allegedly shot dead his wife, an ICICI Bank relationship manager, outside her Gomti Nagar branch.

  • Police said the accused later shot his sister before killing himself.

  • Investigators said the couple had marital disputes and divorce proceedings were underway.

A man allegedly shot dead his wife, an ICICI Bank relationship manager, outside her Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow on Thursday before killing his sister and turning the gun on himself, police said.

The victim was identified as Divya Mishra. Her husband, Manas Vajpayee, was reportedly waiting outside the bank in an autorickshaw and allegedly opened fire as she stepped out of a car.

Police said the couple had been facing marital problems and divorce proceedings were underway, Hindustan Times reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amol Murkut told reporters that the couple had “some issues” and said investigators were examining the circumstances leading up to the killings.

Telangana School Principal Murder: Two Class 10 Students Held Over Alleged Killing - null
Telangana School Principal Murder: Two Class 10 Students Held Over Alleged Killing

By Outlook News Desk

WhatsApp Post Under Investigation

Before his death, Vajpayee allegedly uploaded a WhatsApp status referring to his wife’s killing, his intention to die by suicide and his plan to kill his sister.

“Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything,” the post read.

Related Content
null - null
Lucknow: 70-Year-Old Man Among 5 Arrested in 16-Year-Old Girl's Rape Case - null
Thane Man Kills Wife, Walks into Police Station to Surrender - File Photo; Representative image
null - null

Police are expected to examine the message as part of the investigation.

Vajpayee was also reportedly employed in the banking sector.

Soon after the shooting, Mishra’s sister Pragya posted on Facebook seeking help.

“I have just received a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... I pray to God to save my sister... @UPPolice @lkopolice @dgpup,” she wrote.

Accused Allegedly Kills Sister Before Shooting Himself

After allegedly shooting Mishra, Vajpayee fled to the Husaria area, where police said he shot his sister, Sheeba Bajpai, and then killed himself.

ADCP Murkut said five police teams have been constituted to investigate the case.

Investigators will examine CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, he said.

Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into 2024 RG Kar Rape-Murder Case - File Photo
Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into 2024 RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

By Outlook News Desk

Similar Cases Reported In Karnataka, Delhi

The Lucknow case comes amid reports of other recent killings involving spouses.

In Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, police arrested 29-year-old Praveen Ashok Jigalur last month for allegedly killing his wife, Bhagyshree Jigalur, after suspecting her of infidelity.

Investigators told news agency PTI that the accused allegedly hanged his wife and recorded a video while she struggled. Police said the video was later shared with her father, relatives and friends.

In a separate case in Delhi, a man allegedly killed his wife at their home in Seelampur before fleeing.

Police arrested him three days later in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Investigators said he had travelled through several cities in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories