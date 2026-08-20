Telangana School Principal Murder: Two Class 10 Students Held Over Alleged Killing

Two Class 10 students have been arrested for allegedly murdering private school principal Roopa Reddy at her Nalgonda home on August 11.
Police suspect one student targeted Reddy after she allegedly caught him stealing from her residence and informed his parents.
Investigators said ₹1.51 lakh in cash and an iPhone were recovered from the students, who have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.
More than a week after a private school principal was found murdered at her home in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police have arrested two Class 10 students from the same school for allegedly killing her after she caught one of them stealing from her residence, according to the Times of India. The students allegedly attacked Roopa Reddy with a knife before fleeing with cash from her house.
Reddy was found dead at her residence on August 11. She was reportedly alone at home when the incident took place. Police said she had been stabbed 27 times.
‘Babu’ Clue In Principal’s Last Phone Call
A key breakthrough in the investigation came from Reddy’s final phone conversation with her aunt, police said.
According to investigators, Reddy uttered the word “Babu” during the call shortly before her phone was switched off. Police said the term, commonly used to address younger people, including students, prompted them to investigate whether someone known to Reddy could have been involved.
Investigators subsequently examined people familiar with Reddy, her routine and her movements.
The probe eventually focused on two Class 10 students from the school after police noticed what they described as a sudden change in their spending habits following the murder.
“Following the murder, we noticed that two students were suddenly spending money lavishly and partying with their friends. This raised suspicion, and we took both juveniles into custody on Wednesday morning,” Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar told the Times of India.
Cash, iPhone Recovered From Students
Police said they recovered ₹1.51 lakh in cash and an iPhone from the two students.
According to SP Pawar, one of the students initially told investigators that he had received the money from his parents. However, forensic examination of the currency notes allegedly detected traces of human blood, police said.
Investigators are now examining the circumstances in which the students allegedly came into possession of the cash and the phone.
Why Police Suspect A Motive For The Murder
Police said one of the students had allegedly been caught by Reddy carrying a mobile phone and cash in a bag around 15 days before the murder.
Following the incident, Reddy reportedly decided to remove him from the hostel and allow him to attend only regular classes. Police said his parents were also informed about his conduct.
Investigators suspect that the incident may have motivated the student to target Reddy's house.
August 11 was reportedly the day on which school fees were collected. According to the Times of India, investigators suspect that the student believed Reddy would have a substantial amount of cash at home.
Juveniles Sent Before Juvenile Justice Board
The two accused students were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board following their arrest.
Authorities have begun the process of shifting them to a juvenile centre, according to the report.
As the accused are minors, further proceedings in the case will be governed by the Juvenile Justice Act. The allegations against them have not yet been adjudicated by a court.